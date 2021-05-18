Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar share adorable selfie, Jill Duggar calls them ‘so cute’

John-David and Abbie Grace are so in love. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared a new selfie on Instagram.

The couple oozes love, and when they share photos, the comment section quickly fills up with compliments and comments.

Despite being one of the less public couples in the family, they have a steady following. Their daughter, Grace Duggar, is one of the most adorable grandchildren of the bunch.

It’s clear that John-David Duggar loves his wife very much, and Abbie Grace Burnett feels the same.

Jill Duggar calls her older brother and sister-in-law ‘so cute’

In the comment section, plenty of people dropped by to show their love for the couple.

They captioned their selfie with a simple “I love you,” which was straight to the point.

For her part, Jill Duggar couldn’t help but compliment John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. She wrote, “Y’all are so cute! [heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Her comment on the post adds to speculation that she is still their good graces. There has been a lot of talk about where Jill and her family stand, especially speaking out and telling her truth.

Counting On fans thought that John-David was still okay with his sister, and it looks like that is the case. Of course, she could just be cordial, but she typically avoids commenting if it isn’t necessary.

What have John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

As of lately, the couple appears to be spending time together as a family. Grace Duggar celebrated her first birthday back in January, and since then, they have been laying low for the most part.

Both stood up at Justin Duggar’s wedding when he married Claire Spivey. It was interesting to see Abbie with Claire, but John-David’s involvement wasn’t a surprise. And, they did attend Jedidah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s wedding last month as well.

So far, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have yet to address the Josh Duggar arrest and indictment on child pornography charges. In fact, none of the Duggar brothers have said anything at all.

They keep their social media posts strictly lighthearted, usually showing off their baby girl. For Mother’s Day, there was a photo of Abbie and Grace together, which exuded love. John-David and Abbie seem to enjoy adventures, which they continue to share with their followers.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.