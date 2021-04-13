Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Abbie Grace Burnett shares 15-month Grace Duggar update, Counting On fans react


John-David and Abbie in a Counting On confessional.
John-David and Abbie Grace gave an update on their baby girl. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share photos of Grace Duggar quite often these days. 

The latest one is captioned, “You light up our world with your smile, little girl! ☀️💜”

It is no surprise that Grace is the light of their lives. She is a big hit among Counting On fans and Duggar followers. They flock to the couple’s Instagram page and gush over the photos shared by them. 

Counting On fans gush over 15-month photos 

For her 15-month update, the couple shared two photos with the caption noted above. Grace Duggar was smiling and enjoying being outside. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John and Abbie (@johnandabbie)

Followers immediately flooded the comment section to gush over her. Several noted she was a “doll” and “adorable,” one commenter summed things up perfectly. 

They wrote, “What a doll! She is the perfect blend of John and Abbie 😍” 

Comments on Grace Duggar's photo.
Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

She has been a joy to many and continues to bring smiles whenever John-David and Abbie share updated photos. 

What have John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to? 

It has been a busy couple of months for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett as they have watched two of his brothers tie the knot. One wedding was in Texas, and the other just happened over Easter weekend. 

They stood up at Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding. Both of them also attended the engagement party that was thrown last November right after Justin turned 18. It seems they are close with the couple, so there may be more trips to Texas in order. 

In the TLCMe update they gave, John-David and Abbie revealed that they have enjoyed spending a lot of time with Grace. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed their traveling down. They have been able to watch their baby girl grow and celebrate new milestones because of the quarantine and restrictions that were put into place last year. 

There has been speculation that the couple may be welcoming another new addition sometime this year, but it is just rumored as of now. Neither Abbie nor John-David has addressed the talks, and they continue to focus on their daughter and making the most of their time with her. 

They did appear alongside Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on the Counting On special that aired before Easter. There is hope they will be on more when the show returns with a full season, but as of now, that has yet to be announced. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


