90 Day: The Last Resort: Did Josh sleep with other women while with Natalie? Here’s what he said

Josh Weinstein is playing it close to the vest regarding his sexual partners.

The 43-year-old modeling CEO was asked to come clean about who he slept with while dating Natalie Mordovtseva, but he opted to dance around the question.

Josh was put in the hot seat by host Shaun Robinson in a preview for tonight’s third installment of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season Tell All.

“Were you having sex with other people?” Shaun asks to kick off the clip.

After two seconds of hesitation, Josh replies, “No.”

Natalie looks as though she doesn’t believe Josh and asks him, “You were committed to me?”

“I didn’t say I was committed to you. I just said that I wasn’t having sex with other people,” Josh tells Natalie.

Josh isn’t forthcoming about sleeping with other women

To clarify the situation in the interview, Shaun Robinson interjects and asks Josh Weinstein whether or not Natalie was the only woman he had sex with in the three-year period they were on and off as a couple.

But instead of giving it to her straight, Josh beats around the bush.

“I mean… probably not,” Josh answers.

Natalie doesn’t seem amused, but their castmates are.

Rob Warne admits he “likes the wording” on Josh’s answer while Florian Sukaj laughs.

Josh finds it amusing, too, and elaborates on his answer.

“You wanna call it what it is? Probably not,” he reiterates.

Josh will reveal his new girlfriend at the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All

Josh will take center stage in tonight’s Tell All for another reason: to unveil his new girlfriend.

In another preview for tonight’s episode of the Tell All, Shaun prefaces Josh’s girlfriend’s introduction with a shocking tidbit of information.

“Some of you might recognize her already,” Shaun tells the cast as the mystery woman is welcomed onto the stage.

It’s rumored that Josh is dating another woman from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Jenn Potthast, the sister of Elizabeth Potthast.

Since Josh hinted that he’s dating someone “from the 90 Day universe” during a recent podcast appearance, 90 Day Fiance fans have been working to put two and two together.

Josh and Jen were spotted hanging out together, sparking rumors that they’re romantically linked.

The duo has remained tight-lipped about any possible relationship off-camera, but tonight, viewers will learn the identity of Josh’s girlfriend once and for all.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.