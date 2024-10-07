90 Day Fiance: Are Josh and Natalie still together?

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein‘s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride.

The 90 Day Fiance stars got involved romantically while Natalie was on a break from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Mike Youngquist.

Their up-and-down romance played out in 90 Day: The Single Life and viewers saw just how back-and-forth their love story was.

Natalie gave up her life in Florida and moved across the country to Los Angeles to live with Josh so he could be closer to his job. Josh seemed fully invested in Natalie, but the Ukrainian native questioned Josh's intentions and felt she was second fiddle to his job as the CEO of a modeling agency.

Their relationship woes continued after Natalie's move, as did Natalie's complaints. Natalie and Josh broke up on 90 Day: The Single Life The 38-year-old was leery that Josh never invited her to his home or introduced her to his children.

Additionally, Natalie wanted to settle down and have kids, but Josh wasn’t on board with the idea, as he already had two kids from a previous marriage.

Eventually, Natalie called it quits on their love story, accusing Josh of being “f**king weak.”

Although Natalie and Josh broke up, and TLC’s cameras captured their split, 90 Day Fiance fans still wonder whether they may have reconciled.

So, are Natalie and Josh done for good, or has the former 90 Day Fiance couple given their love another chance? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Did Natalie and Josh get back together?

For starters, Natalie and Josh no longer follow each other on Instagram. This likely indicates they aren’t in contact, but a video on Reddit hinted they were still spending time together.

In the short clip, Natalie filmed a Cameo for a fan, and at the end of the video, she panned over to reveal Josh seated next to her at dinner, telling her fan that he “wanted to say hi.”

Earlier this year, Shabooty on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post claiming that Natalie and Josh would be included in the cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2.

More #thelastresort news:

Cast now includes:

Stacey Silva and Florian (new)

Natalie and Josh (new🤮)

Already spilled tea:

Jasmine and Gino

Rob and Sophie

Brandon and Julia

Binyam and Ariela #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Qrugu5rTvL — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) April 2, 2024

Could this mean that Natalie and Josh are still together but are keeping their relationship under wraps online?

Natalie and Josh’s social media activity implies they haven’t reconciled

Regarding social media, Natalie and Josh haven’t given us any indications they’re back together.

They no longer appear in each other’s Instagram feeds, for one.

They’ve both been uploading photos and videos revolving around their personal and professional lives, which don’t include each other.

For her part, Natalie is working as an actress. She landed a role as Georgie in the play Spike Heels.

Last month, Natalie shared a video of herself on stage while in character, touting her acting chops.

Meanwhile, in addition to managing his modeling agency, Josh has uploaded videos of himself and his two 90 Day Fiance besties, Jamal Menzies and Rob Warne, AKA the 90 Day Bad Boys.

The trio lipsyncs and dances to popular throwback songs, and their videos have become quite the hit on Instagram, amassing more than 42,000 followers on their page, @90daybadboys.

We’ll have to wait and see whether the rumors are true about Natalie and Josh joining yet another 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

But if the rumors are true, these two have been fooling us for quite some time.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus on TLC.