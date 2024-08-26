90 Day Fiance’s Colt Johnson says he wants to date Darcey Silva

Colt Johnson is once again single and appears ready to date again.

As Monsters and Critics reported in March, the 90 Day Fiance personality recently split from his wife of three years, Vanessa Guerra.

Since then, Colt has returned to social media after taking a hiatus for nearly three years.

That means Colt, 39, interacts more with his 243,000 followers on Instagram.

Such was the case during a recent Instagram Q&A in his Stories.

Colt invited his followers to ask him a question and responded to some of them.

Colt Johnson shoots his shot with Darcey Silva

One question for Colt from a curious follower read, “If you could date any of the single 90D peeps would you? Liz? lol.”

Rather than provide a written caption response, Colt used a photo to answer the question, shared by 90 Day Fiance News and Memes.

Some may be surprised that Colt chose 90 Day Fiance alum Darcey Silva as his prospective lady love.

It’s unclear if Colt was serious or joking, especially since Darcey is not single.

Darcey is very much taken, having married her longtime boyfriend, Georgi Rusev, in November 2023.

Besides, something tells us that Colt isn’t exactly Darcey’s type if she were, in fact, single and looking to mingle.

Colt’s peculiar social media activity

Since splitting from Vanessa, Colt hasn’t mentioned any new women in his life, although he appears to remain active on his adult-content subscription-based social media platform and app.

Instead of posting about his love life, Colt has been busy uploading some off-the-wall content on his Instagram feed.

Most recently, Colt shared a video from his bathroom as he doused himself in body spray while shirtless.

In his accompanying caption, Colt wrote, “The Fool stands for each of us as we begin our journey of life. He is a fool because only a simple soul has the innocent faith to undertake such a journey with all its hazards and pain.”

Before he inundated his followers with widely varied content beginning in March 2024, Colt hadn’t uploaded anything to his Instagram feed since October 2021.

Colt is back to updating his fans following his split from Vanessa

It doesn’t appear Colt is dating again after his split from Vanessa.

Reportedly, he has refused to sign the divorce papers filed by Vanessa, who, judging by her Instagram activity, is focused on bettering herself and is ready to move on from her and Colt’s short-lived marriage.

Colt’s Instagram posts indicate that he’s focusing on gardening. He also regularly updates his followers on his cats and his leg injury.

For his 39th birthday, Colt uploaded a carousel of videos and photos, reflecting on different eras in his life.

In his caption, Colt wrote, “I changed, I grew, I am. On this day of my birth, I wish you all the best. And my only wish is for you all to find happiness and love in yourselves.”

