Colt Johnson returns to social media after nearly 3 years of silence following split from Vanessa Guerra

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything from 90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson.

But following a nearly three-year-long dry spell on social media, the newly single 35-year-old is back in action online.

On Sunday, Colt made his first Instagram post since October 21, 2021, updating his followers on his dog, Loki.

The first slide was a selfie that Colt snapped inside his car, and the second slide was a photo of Loki in the backseat.

“I feel very fortunate I can take my dog, Loki, to doggy day camp. He gets very excited and I feel like I am taking my son to school,” Colt began his caption.

He continued, “Life is full of little wonders, joys and excitement. I hope everyone feels blessed today.”

Colt received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments just a couple of hours after his post, and many of his fans had questions for him while his critics took aim at the 90 Day Fiance personality.

90 Day Fiance viewers react to Colt Johnson’s return to social media

Ann Marie McCausland Wilks was one of the first to comment on Colt’s post, on which he limited comments, and she wrote that he needed some “chapstick and a lint roller.”

Another Instagram user asked Colt what was wrong after noticing a “broken smile.”

“Are you getting back to 90 day fiance???” asked @annies_minis.

Another one of Colt’s fans was shocked and pointed out that this was his first post since 2021.

Others were curious about his relationship with his wife, Vanessa Guerra.

“Funny how Vanessa post and he decides to post,” read another comment, seemingly accusing Colt of copying Vanessa’s recent Instagram activity.

Colt’s wife Vanessa announces their separation

As Monsters and Critics reported, Colt’s wife of nearly three years, Vanessa, announced that she left Colt over a month ago.

After keeping quiet on Instagram herself, Vanessa broke her silence with a recent Q&A in her Stories, and that’s when she revealed their split.

Vanessa said the reason she left Colt had nothing to do with the rumors that he had cheated on her but rather that she “wasn’t in love anymore.”

Vanessa also hinted that appearing on 90 Day Fiance was a death sentence for her and Colt’s relationship, telling her followers that relationships “can’t succeed” on the popular TLC series.

“I knew I shouldn’t have done it, but went with it out of stupidity anyway,” Vanessa admitted.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.