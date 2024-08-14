Georgi Rusev visits plastic surgeon to look ‘in his 20s again’

Georgi Rusev is on a mission to defy aging.

The Darcey & Stacey alum may only be in his 30s, but he wants to achieve an eternally youthful appearance.

Georgi, 32, employed the help of a plastic surgeon to keep him looking young and vibrant.

This week, Georgi posted a photo on Instagram of himself posing on the sofa in the lobby of Dr. Robert Dorfman’s Beverly Hills office on Rodeo Drive.

Georgi was stylishly clad for the photo, opting for a zebra-print button-down top, distressed jeans, and colorful maroon and navy loafers.

In the accompanying caption, the Bulgarian native wrote, “Great experience with the best and only @drdorfman #donebydorfman Must when you are in Beverly Hills if you want to look in your 20s again.”

Georgi also tagged his wife, Darcey Silva’s Instagram handle, her sister Stacey’s, and their fashion brand, House of Eleven.

Georgi didn’t share what type of work he had done at Dr. Dorfman’s office. Still, the prestigious plastic surgeon offers treatments such as Botox injections, microneedling, chemical peels, filler injections, laser procedures, genital rejuvenation, non-surgical nose jobs, and hair restoration.

Although Georgi looked eager to transform his appearance, his Instagram followers weren’t as enthusiastic about him having work done to his face.

In the post’s comments section, Georgi was met with some harsh criticism.

Critics react to Georgi Rusev wanting to look ’20 again’

“Now why on earth would you want to look 20 again?” asked one of his critics.

Another wanted to know what’s “wrong” with getting older.

Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

One Instagram user pondered why people are “afraid” of aging, adding, “Just let it happen, it’s natural.”

@db_lukezic asked Georgi whether he wanted to look “unnaturally plastic” instead of aging naturally.

Georgi received feedback from @chefrozannacatering, who noted that the Miami-based certified massage therapist looks “perfect” and doesn’t need any work.

“Don’t ruin your looks,” they warned, with another concerned commenter urging Georgi not to “fix what ain’t broke.”

Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

“[Darcey] went too far with hers … she didn’t have to do that to her face,” they added.

Again, mentioning Georgi’s plastic surgery-loving wife, Darcey Silva, one naysayer accused him of “[heading] in the same direction” as his wife.

Georgi got work done last year

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this isn’t Georgi’s first rodeo.

The former personal fitness trainer visited a Connecticut-based med spa last fall.

Shortly before his and Darcey’s November 2023 wedding, Georgi got “snatched” with facial fillers in his cheeks, jawline, and lips.

Georgi was pleased with the outcome, telling his fans he was in “love” with the results.

Georgi is on a mission to transform his face and his physique

It appears that Georgi is following in his wife’s footsteps, taking a holistic approach and giving his appearance a full-on makeover.

Earlier this year, Georgi shared before-and-after photos of his “One-year transformation” after hiring Coach Max at Modern Anti-Aging Solutions to help him achieve his body goals.

Georgi has been posting shirtless photos on Instagram and recently visited a celebrity barber and makeup artist in Los Angeles for a little zhuzh.

Georgi visited a plastic surgeon’s office and a celebrity barber. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

The reality TV star’s extra effort into getting in shape likely had to do with a recent competition.

He was recently in the running to be named Mr. Health and Fitness 2024.

Despite his efforts, Georgi didn’t make it into the top eight list of finalists in the competition, and instead, his competitor, Alcides Vera III, was crowned the winner.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.