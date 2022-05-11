90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem shows off her dance moves in late night video

Angela Deem showed 90 Day Fiance fans her dance moves in a raucous video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem loves to use her social media platforms to show off her dancing skills, which is what she did in a recent TikTok video she shared on Instagram.

A song played over the video that featured Angela and another woman strutting down the sidewalk before breaking into dance moves that they appeared to try and coordinate.

Angela has done several dancing duets over the years as well as dance challenges. The 56-year-old grandma is also known for posting selfies as well.

90 Day viewers have seen Angela throughout the franchise on 90 Day Fiance, several seasons of Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries.

Angela Deem shared her late night dance moves with 90 Day Fiance fans

Angela reshared a TikTok video to Instagram where she and another woman she called her “THUNDASISTA” did an exaggerated walk before performing a short dance.

The nighttime video included Angela’s comment, “Best night ever,” over it. She also dropped her friend’s Instagram handle into the caption of her post and on the video itself.

The two women walked hand and hand a few steps before coming to a stop and striking a pose, and then another pose before they broke out into a more frantic dance.

It appeared as though Angela and her friend tried to be coordinated, but it didn’t seem to come out that way.

Angela Deem recently showed off her skin without makeup or filters

As part of a promotion, Angela showed her Instagram followers what her skin looked like without makeup or filters to tout the effects of a certain product over time.

However, Angela has been known to regularly get Botox and other cosmetic procedures, and she did not mention if any enhancements like that had an effect.

On Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Angela underwent bariatric surgery and breast reduction, which led to her losing over 100 pounds. She ended up having breast enlargement surgery after she had lost significant weight.

Since her dramatic weight loss, Angela has been highly active on social media and in doing various brand promotions.

She did end up getting criticized for advocating a weight loss supplement that she attributed to her drastic success when fans knew she had weight loss surgery to achieve her body goals.

