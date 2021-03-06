Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Tom Brooks duets with Angela Deem in hilarious TikTok dance off


90 Day Fiance stars Tom Brooks and Angela Deem.
90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks duetted his 90 Day Fiance co-star Angela Deem’s recent TikTok where both danced. Pic credit: TLC

It seems 90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks isn’t scared to show off his dance moves online. The 41-year-old recently took to his TikTok account to duet another famous 90 Day Fiance fan favorite and join in on her dance.

The suave U.K. native duetted Angela Deem in the TikTok where they both danced to a rock tune.

Tom dances with Angela Deem

On the TikTok platform, once a video is shared, it can be duetted by another user. When this happens, the videos film side by side. And this is the case with Tom’s duet with Angela’s video.

Tom, on the other hand, really breaks down his part of the dance and is seen wearing a pair of dark denim jeans with a tan colored blazer.

Both of them clearly have the rhythm and seem to be enjoying themselves.

Tom captioned his duet, “#duet with angeladeem1.27 the mother of @tlctv dancing queen.”

@tombrookstv.com

#duet with @angeladeem1.27 the mother of @tlctv dancing queen #fyp #CaliStarChallenge #90dayfiance #dancing

♬ good vibes – jazz

Tom’s happy dance due to love for girlfriend Mariah?

While Tom is busting a move with the “dancing queen,” it’s a wonder if Tom’s happy moves are motivated by the love he has for his girlfriend, Mariah.

Tom recently gushed about his girlfriend during a chat with Domenick Nati, where he shared his love for her along with his future plans.

After confirming that they’ve been dating for almost a year now, Tom was asked to address the rumors that he’s planning to propose to Mariah.

He coyly responded, “I think all will become apparent within all due good time, my friend.”

And while that may hint at an upcoming proposal, Tom didn’t stop there. He went on to explain that his love for Mariah is unmatched, even in comparison to the love he once had for the mother of his 13-year-old daughter.

Domenick also pushed Tom to admit whether or not this love with Mariah would mean a permanent move to America since she’s based in Las Vegas.

“Well, all I can say is that we’re on lockdown in the U.K., and your [U.S.] borders are closed. But, when the borders are open I will be headed your way,” he responded.

He may not have answered the questions directly, but Tom sure sounds like his love for Mariah runs deep. Does that mean a proposal may happen when the borders to international flights open? Fans will just have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

