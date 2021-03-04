Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Tom Brooks is moving to Las Vegas, wants to propose to married girlfriend


90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks.
90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks dishes on his new relationship with his girlfriend, Mariah. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Tom Brooks may be America-bound once the U.K. lockdown is over. The 90 Day Fiance star says he’s “madly in love” with his girlfriend, and an overseas move might be in his future.

During his time with the franchise, Tom’s relationship with 90 Day Fiance superstar Darcey Silva, took center stage. The former couple engaged in an on and off relationship where it seemed that they were simply unable to distinguish what their relationship was. Darcey was set on finding the love of her life, and it seemed like she desperately wanted Tom to be that person.

However, it just wasn’t meant to be, and the couple eventually called it quits.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Recently, Tom went Instagram official with his current girlfriend, Mariah, and during a chat with Domenick Nati, he dished on his love and his future plans.

monsterscriticsreality

291 342

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#90DayFiance stars Paola and Russ Mayfield just ditched their Miami residence in exchange for a ...

View

Mar 3

2 1
Open
#90DayFiance stars Paola and Russ Mayfield just ditched their Miami residence in exchange for a simple and more budget-friendly living arrangement! They are now living in an RV with their son Axel. The family of three look very pleased with their massive “fifth wheel,” which has several impressive features. Details at link in the bio! (📸 credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram)

#90DayFiance stars Paola and Russ Mayfield just ditched their Miami residence in exchange for a simple and more budget-friendly living arrangement!

They are now living in an RV with their son Axel. The family of three look very pleased with their massive “fifth wheel,” which has several impressive features. Details at link in the bio!
(📸 credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram) ...

2 1

Tom has been dating Mariah for almost a year now

Tom seemed incredibly comfortable during his interview with Domenick as he discussed his current relationship.

“How long have you been dating her?” Domenick asked.

Tom responded that the two have been seeing each other for quite some time now.

“[She’s] the one I was talking about when I was in New York and I told you about,” he said. “And then I told you in June that it was, like, official, official.”

“So you’ve been dating for over a year?” Domenick followed up. Tom confirmed that it’s been just shy of a year for the pair.

Domenick then jumped into the next topic and asked, “Now, there’s rumors that you are getting engaged. Do you wanna address that or no?”

Tom managed to respond while lighting a cigarette, “I think all will become apparent within all due good time, my friend.”

Is Tom moving to America?

Tom admitted that the way he feels for Mariah is unlike any of his past relationships, even with the mother of his 13-year-old daughter.

He said that after it ended with the mother of his child, no one could “compare” to her and that he felt as though his “train had come and gone” — then he met Mariah.

“Are you thinking of, I know you probably can’t answer this, are you thinking of moving to the States permanently? Again?” Domenick inquired.

Tom coyly responded, “Well, all I can say is that we’re on lockdown in the U.K., and your [U.S.] borders are closed. But, when the borders are open I will be headed your way.”

It’s unclear when Tom may have the opportunity to visit the U.S. considering the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. But, if he’s as truly in love as he claims, he will wait until the time is right to reunite with his love.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x