90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks and new girlfriend now IG official

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks is no longer keeping his girlfriend a secret. The British ex-boyfriend of Darcey Silva just came out with his new romance looking happier and more in love than ever.

Tom has been keeping his relationship low-key, especially on social media. But now, the TLC star is proudly showing off his new ladylove drawing mixed reactions from fans.

90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks no longer hiding his new girlfriend

Looks like Tom Brooks is done hiding his new flame on social media. For months, the 90 Day Fiance celeb has been teasing about her, intentionally covering her face on their photos.

But the couple is no longer hiding their romance. Just recently, Tom made his new relationship Instagram official, much to everyone’s surprise.

The 90 Day Fiance star introduced his followers to his love, Mariah. The reality star definitely looks smitten with his girlfriend, flooding his IG Stories with photos and videos of them together.

In one of his posts, Tom proudly flaunted Mariah for everyone to see. “Love of my life… when you know you know,” he wrote. “I’m besotted.” Tom revealed that Mariah was the one who asked to keep things private. But now, it seems the brunette beauty is ready to embrace his boyfriend’s status as a public figure.

Trolls mocked Tom’s new girlfriend

Meanwhile, some 90 Day Fiance trolls were quick to attack Tom Brooks’ new girlfriend. They noted that Mariah appeared to have had work done on her face, just like Tom’s ex-girlfriend, Darcey Silva.

One commenter poked fun of her lips, calling it “too big.” Another said she “doesn’t look natural at all” and would look totally look different without all the makeup. Some even jokingly compared her to “plastic” and “Michael Jackson.”

Despite all the hateful comments, the 90 Day Fiance star continues to stand by his ladylove. He defended her from haters, calling her “beautiful” and that she’s his “everything.”

90 Day Fiance: Is Tom getting serious with Mariah?

Many are now wondering if Tom Brooks is getting serious with Mariah. It appears the 90 Day Fiance star has been with his girlfriend for a few months now, keeping things as private as possible.

With Tom going public about the romance, it seems he’s ready to take on anything for her. The couple has been spending a lot of time together in London as well, which is definitely different from his past relationships with foreign women.

It also looks like Tom’s mom, Jaynie, and sister, Emma, approve of his new relationship. They often leave nice comments on the couple’s photos, making it very clear that they are giving their seal of approval to Mariah.

Not much has been revealed about Mariah but her IG bio reveals she holds multiple degrees from USC. There were also claims that she’s a president of a beverage company. However, that is yet to be confirmed.

