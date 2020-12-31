Tom Brooks shows off new woman on social media and she kind of looks like a dark-haired Darcey Silva

Tom Brooks seems to have a new lady in his life.

The former 90 Day Fiance personality took to his Instagram Stories to share a pic of himself with the mystery woman and it had fans doing a double-take.

In the snap, which features the two standing closely while the lyrics to a Callum Scott song danced across the screen, the woman looks almost identical to a dark-haired Darcey Silva.

Tom posts a new woman to Instagram and the resemblance to Darcey Silva is uncanny

Since his split from Darcey, Tom has featured a few different mystery women on his Instagram. However, the women seldom make more than one appearance.

It seems that the latest woman may be someone Tom is particularly fond of, as well, given that the lyrics included in the story are quite romantic.

The lyrics from Callum Scott’s song entitled Only You include, “Only you, could see that I was hurting. Only you, ever cared to understand. Always knew that I’d do the same, I’d do anything for you, my friend.”

Tom’s relationship with Darcey ended on a sour note

90 Day Fiance fans may recall Darcey’s whirlwind romance and equally messy breakup with Tom.

At the time, Darcey claimed that she and Tom were longtime friends who had reconnected after her breakup with her Amsterdam lover, Jesse Meester. And while Darcey was anxious to move quickly with Tom, claiming that he was the love of her life, he wasn’t quite as ready to make such a serious commitment.

During a trip to the UK to visit Tom, Darcey met his sister, Emma, who told her that Tom wasn’t the type of guy to settle down. Of course, Darcey didn’t want to hear it.

After Darcey returned to America, she and Tom failed to define their relationship and neither one of them quite knew where they stood with the other.

Finally, while Tom was in town for business, they were able to sit down and chat. But the chat turned into a nasty argument with Darcey telling Tom it was over. In retaliation, Tom insulted Darcey by asking her if she’d gained weight.

Not long after the encounter, Tom showed up at Darcey’s house hoping to apologize and mend whatever was left of their relationship.

However, Darcey made it clear that she had no interest in revisiting their relationship and ultimately turned Tom away at the door.

If there’s any hope of Tom making this potential new relationship work, hopefully, the mystery woman’s resemblance to Darcey stops at her looks.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.