Darcey Silva compares Georgi Rusev to Tom Brooks, says her ex ‘wanted to be the pretty one’

90 Day Fiance stars Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva looked back at her tumultuous past with ex-boyfriends Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester. The Darcey & Stacey star, who is currently engaged with Georgi Rusev, just got real about her exes as she reflected on all the “craziness” of the past.

During her 90 Day Bares All episode, the TLC celeb shared some intriguing details about Jesse and Tom. Darcey particularly put the spotlight on her British ex-boyfriend and revealed what he was like during their time together.

90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva reflects on her past with Tom Brooks

Darcey Silva is not one to throw shade at her ex-boyfriends often but when she does, it’s definitely savage. The 90 Day Fiance alum usually takes the high road during her many breakups, rarely talking about her exes nor responding to their disses on social media.

But now, the reality star is dishing about her ex-lovers and what she thinks about their past looking back at it now. “I can’t believe I put myself through that craziness,” Darcey bluntly told host Shaun Robinson. “I should’ve realized [Tom Brooks] really wasn’t into it.”

The Darcey & Stacey babe added that Tom has always “wanted to be the pretty one in the relationship.” It seems true, considering Tom’s social media posts showing off his vanity.

Darcey Silva said her ex, Tom Brooks, always wanted to “smell good, try to look good.” Apparently, he’s so conscious with his looks that he allegedly got procedures done to his face. “I think he started to get some botox after we broke up,” the Darcey & Stacey star added.

90 Day Fiance ex-couple Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey disses Jesse Meester too

Darcey Silva also talked about her other ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. The 90 Day Fiance veteran remains at odds with the Dutch model, years after their split.

In the same episode, Darcey shared an unforgettable gift she once received from Jesse. The TLC star believes he got her a used robe. She pointed out that Jesse loves robes and had a few of them.

“He kind of gifted me a robe, but it felt like it was used,” Darcey said. “Yeah, it was like a pink, fuzzy robe and it had a hole under the arm…It seemed like someone else wore it before.”

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev shared a romantic photo together. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey: Darcey gushes at Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva has put all that in the past now as she enjoys life with her man, Georgi Rusev. The Darcey & Stacey couple seemed to be going strong despite the many challenges in their relationship.

Darcey has nothing but good words to say about Georgi, who she claimed to be very different from Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester. And while it’s true that the couple is now engaged, they still couldn’t push through with marriage at this point.

Georgi is still technically married and in the process of finalizing his divorce. But due to the pandemic, things were put on hold. Despite that, Darcey is keeping a positive attitude as she patiently waits for the divorce to be completed.

“I’m always going to be there to support him,” the Darcey & Stacey star said. “I mean, I was married and divorced, so I understand the situation and I knew he was ready to move on. It was just a matter of time.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.