Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Silva poses with Georgi Rusev sans engagement ring — is the wedding still on?

Darcey & Stacey couple Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva have resurfaced together online after months of keeping a low profile with their romance. The TLC stars rarely share about each other on their social media pages lately, except for promotional stuff.

Now, the engaged couple marked their comeback with a sweet photo together, looking more in love than ever. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted something missing from their romantic picture and it’s causing some concern.

Darcey Silva not wearing engagement ring in latest pic with Georgi Rusev

Looks like Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev are back on sharing lovey-dovey photos on social media. The Darcey & Stacey couple seemingly took a break from posting pictures of them together, which came as a surprise to fans.

The last time they shared a photo together prior to this latest post was November last year. Though there were occasional posts on their Instagram Stories with Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, and her husband Florian Sukaj.

Recently, the 90 Day Fiance alum and her Bulgarian fiance returned to Instagram with a romantic photo together. In the snap, Georgi Rusev wrapped his arm around Darcey’s shoulder. The reality star, on the other hand, lovingly placed her hand on his chest. The long-haired model simply captioned the post with a couple and red heart emojis.

But what caught the attention of some fans was a missing accessory on Darcey’s hand. The Darcey & Stacey star appeared to ditch her engagement ring as it was nowhere to be seen in the photo. This caused some concern to their avid supporters.

90 Day Fiance fans think they are TLC’s ‘power couple’ of 2021

Apparently, some are wondering if Georgi Rusev and Darcey Silva’s wedding is still on. Although the two have yet to reveal details of their wedding plans, it is expected that the big event will be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Darcey & Stacey couple already have a vision of their special day — a beach wedding with both sides of their families present. But they might still need to wait as some restrictions are still in place in and out of the country.

Those who stan the 90 Day Fiance veteran and her future husband couldn’t help but gush about them. Some even considered them the network’s “power couple” of 2021, which they seemed to embrace.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 in the works

Meanwhile, Georgi Rusev hinted that they are working on Darcey & Stacey Season 2. In response to a fan comment, the professional masseur said the second installment of their spinoff is happening “soon.”

TLC has yet to confirm the show’s future but its cast members have been teasing about round two. Season 1 of the hit spinoff had a relatively successful run so it wouldn’t be surprising if it gets the green light for another season.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.