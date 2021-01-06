Darcey Silva shared a throwback pic of herself and Stacey and the Silva twins are unrecognizable

90 Day Fiance fans are used to seeing Darcey Silva and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, in revealing clothing and with long blonde hair.

It may be surprising to hear, and see, that the sisters didn’t always look the way they do now.

In a recent throwback photo, Darcey posted a snap of the twins from their younger years, and they’re almost unrecognizable.

Darcey shares a throwback of her and Stacey on Instagram

Darcey and Stacey are both known for sharing polished and filtered glam selfies. The House of Eleven fashion brand owners, don’t shy away from getting all dolled up for the camera.

In fact, many of their uploaded pics include close-up shots of their assets.

And while it’s great that they’re willing to be so open with their fans and followers about the effort they put into their looks, one of Darcey’s recent posts shared a different side of the twins.

In the post, Darcey and Stacey are both seen with long, dark locks in place of the blonde that fans are so used to seeing.

Darcey captioned the post, “Darcey & Stacey we are Silva Strong! [red heart emoji]”

Darcey and Stacey bring the drama after Darcey stars on 90 Day Fiance

Darcey, who was featured in several seasons of 90 Day Fiance and it’s successful spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, was one of the franchise’s most polarizing personalities.

The show followed Darcey through her disastrous relationships with both Jesse Meester, her Amsterdam lover, and Tom Brooks, her suave love from the UK.

Unfortunately, Darcey found that no matter how much she desired love, she couldn’t make it happen if it wasn’t meant to be.

Although her love life seemed rocky, it was clear to TLC that both Darcey and Stacey were good for TV. Not long after Darcey’s last episode of her storyline with Tom, it was announced that the twins would be getting their own spinoff.

Their spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, followed the sisters in ways 90 Day Fiance had never done. Stacey was already engaged to her fiance Florian Sukaj, which 90 Day Fiance fans learned during their time on the show.

But the show’s first season gave fans more than they bargained for. Not only was Florian involved in a serious cheating scandal, but Darcey also finally found what she had so desperately been chasing – love.

Darcey ended up getting engaged to her boyfriend, Georgie Rusev.

The twins may know how to bring the drama, but it seems like that’s nothing new for them.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.