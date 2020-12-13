Florian Sukaj’s mistress says Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘afraid of the truth’

It seems that Shanti Zohra just can’t move on from her alleged affair with Florian Sukaj.

Since the Belgian model was identified as the mistress of Stacey Silva’s then-fiance Florian, she’s fielded questions about just what occurred between the two of them.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Shanti answered more fan questions about her feelings for Florian and where she stood with Darcey and Stacey Silva.

Shanti claims she isn’t in love with Florian and says Darcey and Stacey are ‘afraid of the truth’

During her recent fan Q&A on Instagram, Shanti answered various questions including whether or not she would consider moving to LA.

And amongst the simple questions posed by her followers, some wanted the juicier details of what occurred during her alleged affair with Florian.

One follower couldn’t resist the opportunity to ask Shanti if she still had feelings for Florian after their affair.

They asked, “Do you love Florian?”

Although Shanti claims that she doesn’t have feelings for Florian anymore, that doesn’t mean she’s done throwing shade at Darcey and Stacey Silva over the way their affair played out on their reality show, Darcey & Stacey.

Another follower took it a step further with their question and asked Shanti, “Tell us something juicy about Darcey & Stacey that we don’t know.”

Shanti’s response was rather lackluster. She wrote, “I try to say everything on the show, but I was not allowed to.”

She continued to explain that she believes the sisters have decided to be willfully ignorant.

“I think Darcey&Stacey were afraid of the truth,” she concluded.

If Shanti doesn’t have feelings for Florian, why is she still hung up on their alleged affair?

There’s no doubt that Shanti’s alleged affair made for great television.

When Darcey confronted Shanti via FaceTime in one of the episodes, it opened a can of worms that no one expected.

At the time, Shanti claimed that she was unaware that Florian was still in a relationship because he had led her to believe that he and Stacey had ended things.

The confrontation ended with Darcey saying she didn’t believe the photos were real.

“It’s just staged photos,” she said. “So you can get attention.”

Shanti later told InTouch Weekly that the FaceTime call was set up by the TLC production team. And that may very well be the case. However, fans are starting to wonder if Shanti is clinging to this storyline just to grow her social media following and career.

If that’s the case, she may drag this out even longer.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.