Darcey is ready to open her heart again and Stacey welcomes Florian to America on Darcey & Stacey

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey will soon have their own TLC spinoff series appropriately titled Darcey and Stacey. Darcey’s love life and her relationship with her sister were so full of drama that the network decided the girls needed their own show.

The spinoff trailer recently dropped and, as expected, it’s full of foreign fiances, drama, extremely high heels, and of course, ALL THE TEARS. In the preview, the “90 Day twinsations” are still completely wrapped up in their love lives.

Darcey has a new Bulgarian man

Darcey is once again looking for love. In the trailer, she explains, “the last few years, it’s been a journey. I feel like I’m ready to open my heart again.” But Darcey’s path to true love never has been smooth, and it looks like the road will continue to be just as bumpy in the new series.

Darcey managed to find herself a new man, and it looks like viewers will get to meet him in the new series. Darcey describes him as a “hot, sexy, Bulgarian guy” and claims she’s “falling in love again.”

However, trouble is brewing for the two lovebirds: the trailer reveals that Darcey’s new man may have a secret baby with another woman.

Florian may have cheated on Stacey

Stacey is seen in the trailer with her Albanian fiance Florian, whom we were introduced to during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Based on what Stacey says in the trailer, it looks like she and Florian have gotten a K1 visa.

However, it appears that things for Stacey and Florian heat up pretty quickly. In a clip featured in the trailer, Stacey asks Florian “why were you in her bed?” as he looks down shamefully.

Stacey seems to have recruited her sister for help, and Darcey is seen calling Florian’s other woman to get the truth about what happened. The woman claims, “it’s not my fault that he want to taste my honey.” So, there’s that.

The path to love has never run smoothly for the Silva twins. Of course, fans are here to eat up all the drama.

After two failed relationships with Jesse from Netherlands and Tom from England, will Darcey find true love again with her new Bulgarian man? And will Stacey and Florian make it down the aisle? We’re super excited to find out!

Darcey & Stacey premieres Sunday, August 16 at 10 p.m. on TLC.