Darcey Silva reveals that Stacey’s fiance Florian Sukaj finally got his visa approved

Darcey and Stacey Silva are gearing up for the debut of their very own reality show coming to TLC in August.

But until then we are getting some clues as to what we can expect from the ladies.

The twins have a very close bond as we’ve seen on past seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and now they will reveal even more about their personal lives.

We already know that Darcey has gone through a lot of drama with exes Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester.

The dramatic breakups played out on past episodes of the TLC show.

However when Darcey and Stacey premiers in a few weeks we’ll also get to see what’s been going on with Stacey’s relationship.

Darcey Silva dishes on her sister’s fiance

Darcey has been doing a press to promote their new show and she just gave us some juicy details into what we can expect.

The show will not only feature the twins, but their family will also make up the cast as well.

Their divorced parents will be along for the ride and so will Darcey’s two daughters, Aspen and Aniko Bullock.

Furthermore, since the twins’ love life will be a major storyline on the reality show you can expect Darcey’s new beau Georgi Rusev, and Stacey’s fiance Florian Sukaj to make appearances.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance alum dished on Florian and her sister’s long-distance relationship.

The couple has been together for several years, but unfortunately, Stacey lives in the U.S and Florian lives in Albania. Florian will need to acquire a K1 visa in order to live in the U.S with his fiance.

Darcey gave an update on that saying, “She’s been with Florian for a long time, five years, and the visa finally got approved.” She continued, “She [Stacey] was anticipating his arrival and all that stuff and we were hopeful.”

This is certainly good news but sadly it won’t be smooth sailing for the couple.

Stacey and Florian will deal with infidelity

The 45-year-old twin shed more light on her sister’s relationship with Florian saying, “There are these speculations that have been out there with some photos or whatever. I want to be able to trust him [Florian] 100 percent.”

Darcey added, “I’ve been in that position before and I know how it feels and I don’t want her to feel that hurt. I know that he loves her and that she loves him, so they have some things to work out.”

No matter what happens in their relationships Darcey notes, “Stacey and I are twins and we will always have each other’s back. We want one another to be happy, first and foremost in love and life.”

Darcey & Stacey premieres Sunday, August 16 at 10/9c on TLC.