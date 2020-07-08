Darcey Silva’s ‘revenge body’ bikini photos prove 90 Day Fiance star is still stunning

Darcey Silva has been through two nasty breakups in her time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. but that hasn’t slowed this blonde beauty down.

She and her twin sister Stacey have been busy lately with a new spin-off coming next month and the relaunch of their brand, House of Eleven.

And even though she’s clearly a busy woman, Darcey recently took a break amid all the chaos to show off her “revenge body” in a tiny bikini that also served as a promotion for House of Eleven.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey Silva’s revenge body

Clearly, Darcey Silva knows that 90 Day Fiance fans and even some cast members have been talking about her.

The reality star’s evolving body is always a hot topic. While much of the chatter has to do with Darcey’s face and whether or not she’s had more Botox and filler, Tom Brooks asked her on last season of Before the 90 Days if she had put on weight.

And while she may or may not have put on weight, Darcey Silva certainly didn’t hold on to it because, now, the 90 Day Fiance star is looking fabulous as she shows off her curves in a tiny black bikini.

Darcey shared two different photos, one on either side of a House of Eleven promotion. For those who may be interested in the suit she wore, it is listed for sale on the website.

What we didn’t get to see is Darcey Silva standing up in the bikini. Instead, we got Darcey laying down with a message about her revenge body as she urges her fans to “fall in love with you.”

The other Darcey Silva bikini photo features Darcey sitting up but it’s definitely a selfie taken from an odd angle so we get to see quite a bit of her cleavage and very little of her suit.

Darcey Silva’s latest project

Darcey Silva isn’t done with 90 Day Fiance yet, though she probably won’t be introducing another love interest on the next season of Before the 90 Days.

Instead, Darcey and her twin sister Stacey are bringing all the Silva magic to their own spin-off, aptly titled Darcey & Stacey.

TLC has released premiere date information for the upcoming Darcey & Stacey series, revealing that it will debut in August and will introduce Darcey’s parents and feature her two daughters, Aniko and Aspen as well.

Darcey & Stacey premieres on Sunday, August 16 at 10/9c on TLC.