Darcey Silva reveals her dream board and 90 Day Fiance fans have nothing nice to say

Darcey Silva took TLC reality television by storm. Fans first met Darcey in Season 1 of the successful spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Since then, Darcey has been featured in several other seasons of the franchise with former partners Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.

Darcey exited the franchise with her own spinoff with her twin sister, Stacey Silva, in a series aptly named Darcey & Stacey. The show closely follows the twins on their various endeavors, including Darcey’s search for love.

In the end, Darcey ended up finding her prince charming in her fiance, Georgi Rusev.

With her years of reality television experience, Darcey has built an impressive following on social media, including 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Darcey shared her dream board on Instagram. A dream board is used as a means of visualizing your biggest dreams. However, fans felt underwhelmed by Darcey’s selection, and they let her know it.

Fans weren’t impressed by Darcey’s dream board

Darcey’s dream board, a representation of her greatest dreams, featured a collage of just four images.

The images include one of a giant, pear-shaped diamond ring, a massive house with a pool, a compilation of what looks to be destination wedding inspired bridal pics, and a selfie of Darcey with her face obscured but with a good glimpse of her bright blonde hair and cleavage.

90 Day Fiance fans were not impressed with Darcey’s selection and they let her know it in the comments.

Fans called Darcey out for being shallow.

“All materialistic and plastic. Go spend time with your kids!” said one follower.

Another follower wrote, “You’re materialistic and that’s really it. You have no personality.”

The general consensus was that Darcey’s board lacked the depth fans were looking for and some also believed it was a sign of low self-esteem.

“Her low self esteem [sic] leads to histrionic behavior that is very unbecoming and dangerous,” a comment read.

Fans questioned why Darcey’s daughters weren’t included in her dream board

As if it wasn’t enough that fans felt Darcey completely missed the mark with her dream board, others questioned why she didn’t include her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, in her dream board.

One follower commented, “With so many followers you could use your social media platform for good in the world. Instead it’s all about physical appearance and needing a man. I wish you all the best and hope some day you get [to] realize what’s important and set a better example for your daughters.”

Another asked, “Your daughters are not part of your dreams?”

Darcey opted not to respond to any of the negative comments on her post.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.