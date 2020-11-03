Darcey Silva shares new selfie wtih Georgi Rusev amid rumors they broke up

Darcy Silva may be doing damage control.

That’s what some fans are saying after she shared a photo of herself and fiance Georgi Rusev amid breakup speculation.

For some reason, rumors have been running rampant in recent days that Darcey and her new beau have already called it quits.

After being unlucky in love on season after season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, we finally got the see Darcey’s love life taking a turn for the better.

Viewers were excited to watch the love story between Georgi and Darcey play out on the show.

And by the end of the season, the TLC alum was on her way to her happily ever after as Georgi proposed and she said yes.

Soon after, rumors emerged that Darcey’s fiance was actually a married man.

And now there are even more rumors that the two have already broken up before even making it down the aisle.

However, Darcey is trying to quell the speculations about her relationship.

Darcey shares photo with fiance

Darcey is trying to silence the haters by proving that her relationship with Georgi is still going strong.

She just shared a cute photo of her and her hubby on Instagram and made sure to show off her stunning diamond ring.

Darcey’s caption also had a message for those claiming she and Georgi are over.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “True love and soulmates forever! ❤️”

And she added a few hashtags to further prove her point as well, posting, “#soulmates #engaged💍 #dreamwedding #lloveyou.”

Interestingly, the sweet photo has fans saying that the 90 Day Fiance alum is trying to do damage control.

Fans react to Darcey’s post

It seems Darcey had shared another photo beforehand and the caption led people to believe that there was trouble in paradise.

However, she later changed the previous caption, then followed that up by sharing the photo of her and her fiance.

Who knows? Maybe the couple had a fight and Darcey decided to vent on social media.

But whatever it is, the reality TV star is proving to the world that they are still in love and still getting married.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans noticed the caption change, and once the House of Eleven co-founder shared the latest photo, she got some backlash.

“Lol damage control bc we all caught on. We see you!’ wrote an IG user.

“Ummmmm You posted a negative statement on your last picture….. you changed it and now you’re posting this!!!!” responded another.

One Instagram user also wrote under the post, “Meh.. you can’t even make up your mind if you’re with him or not! WORK ON YOURSELF DARCEY!!”

Darcey and Stacey is currently on hiatus at TLC.