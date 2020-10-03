Darcey & Stacey Spoilers: Darcey Silva finds out Georgi Rusev is married

Get ready for more Darcey Silva tears because the blonde 90 Day Fiance star found out a secret about her new boyfriend that is going to break her heart.

On the next episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey reveals that her Bulgarian bae Georgia Rusev won’t be running down the altar any time soon. That’s because he’s already married to another woman.

Darcey Silva can’t hold Georgi’s secret any longer

In the latest Darcey & Stacey sneak peek, she comes clean about Georgi’s past. In the confessional, Darcey is looking incredibly sad when a producer asks, “Are you okay? What’s been going on?”

“There’s one thing that’s come to the surface being in quarantine with Georgi. I haven’t said anything..to anybody…other than you guys,” Darcey admits. “It just started to feel like I needed to talk about it with someone else other than Georgi because I need to understand it myself.”

Then, after much hesitation, Darcey says, “He told me that he’s still married but he’s separated, going through a divorce.”

It turns out that Georgi has been married for a few years now, which is something he forgot to mention to Darcey when they first met.

And while he should have told Darcey about the marriage, it doesn’t look like the 90 Day Fiance star is going to leave.

Are Darcey and Georgi still together?

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev meant earlier this year at a Super Bowl party. Ever since, the 90 Day Fiance star and her hot Bulgarian hunk have been spending quite a bit of time together.

The pair even spent time in quarantine together as the U.S. announced the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Certainly, Darcey was enjoying the extra time spent with her new man, at least until learning that he had a wife. And even if he was headed for divorce, that’s not a good way to find out this kind of news. Especially since Darcey is always so quick to look for a ring and so ready to get married again.

Georgi’s current marriage is sure to slow her down but it looks like Darcey may have just as much forgiveness in her heart as she does love.

While Darcey Silva’s Instagram only has one video of Georgi on it (and it’s a promo for her show,) he recently shared a picture taken with Darcey just a few days ago.

It looks like Darcey and Georgi are still on but we may have to finish out the season to make sure because both are playing coy as they want us to tune in every week.

Darcey & Stacey airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.