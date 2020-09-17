Are Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev still together after filming Darcey & Stacey?

We’re on Darcey Silva’s third try at international love and this one might be the one that works out. On her latest TLC endeavor, Darcey & Stacey, we see the 45-year-old travel to New York to try things out with new flame Georgi Rusev.

We first met Darcey when she left for Amsterdam to meet her boyfriend Jesse Meester, who was 18 years younger than her. She thought she was in love, however, the relationship ended nasty with him threatening to call the police on her.

The relationship with her next man from England, Tom Brooks, was a little bit better but it still ended sourly. One of the last things he said to her was that she looked like she put on some weight.

She notes that her new man has a completely different demeanor compared to her partners in her last two relationships.

They met on social media

The single mom of two met her Bulgarian boyfriend on social media and had their first meeting on a yacht in Miami. Although they Facetime and message often, the real test was seeing if they had chemistry in person.

Georgi has been in the states for eight years and has held a variety of positions from a lifeguard to his current profession as a masseuse.

He lives in Washington, DC which isn’t too far from Darcey’s home state of Connecticut. The two started as friends as she was still healing from her very public breakup with Tom.

On a recent episode of Darcey and Stacey, Georgi and Darcey finally reunite for their second date. He greets her with beautiful roses and Darcey couldn’t have been happier.

The meeting went well as it ended with a steamy night together in a New York hotel room.

Are Darcey and Georgi still together?

Although it has been months since Darcey & Stacey stopped filming, it does look like the couple is still going strong.

Recently, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she gushed about her “hot, sexy Bulgarian guy.”

“I felt like I’ve moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he’s an amazing guy. He’s someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship,” she said.

It looks like it’s looking good for Darcey and Georgi.

Has Darcey finally found the love she’s been looking for?