90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva responds to Jesse Meester’s claims that she owes him money

Darcey Silva and her twin sister Stacey are making the rounds as they promote their new 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey. While appearing on the Hey Fraze podcast with Sarah Fraser and Andrea Lopez, she was asked about claims Jesse Meester made about Darcey owing him money.

The former couple had an intense breakup that hit peak drama when Jesse claimed that Darcey through a Louboutin at his head and in total Jesse fashion, claimed that it could have put his eye out.

And while tensions had been rising for quite some time between the two, it seemed that the fight really started after Jesse refused to cut the steak they were cooking together on the bias.

Jesse makes money claims after Darcey and Tom split

It was only after Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks split up that Jesse Meester spoke out, claiming that his former 90 Day Fiance flame owed him money.

That’s because Darcey took aim at Tom, claiming that she paid for trips and gifts. She made it seem like Tom was a giant mooch that not only cheated on her with another woman and dissed her weight when they split but who also took her money with no intention of paying it back.

By that point, Tom and Jesse had buddied up and even compared notes about their respective time with Darcey and all the flaws they felt caused them not to want to be with her anymore.

So when Darcey claimed Tom was a taker and definitely not a giver, Jesse couldn’t help but interject.

After Darcey’s claims were aired on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days about Tom, Jesse took to social media.

“When lying and manipulating gets rewarded I will speak up,” Jesse wrote. “She still owes me money too, maybe she can finally pay me back now. Been a sugar daddy for her for far too long so she could get help.”

Both Tom and Jesse have made it clear that they think Darcey Silva used them to get on reality TV and so that she and Stacey can relaunch their brand, House of Eleven.

After the 90 Day Fiance spinoff Darcey & Stacey was announced, Jesse had something to say about that too, claiming that she was “rewarded” for lying and manipulating men.

Darcey responds to Jesse’s claims

Darcey Silva stayed silent about Jesse Meester’s money claims for months but now, the 90 Day Fiance starlet has spoken out.

Darcey kept it short and sweet, telling Sarah and Andrea, “Oh hell no!”

“We went to Florida, D.C. all the states to get to Florida… with my daughters for Christmas the year before breaking up,” Darcey said. “I have plenty of money Jesse. I don’t need your chump change.”

After more prodding, Darcey said, “I don’t owe him jack sh*t.”

If anything, it seems that Jesse and Tom should be thanking Darcey. If not for her, no one would even know who they are.

Darcey and Stacey airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.