News that Darcey and Stacy Silva would star in a new spin off show with TLC recently broke.

Darcey shared the good news with fans on her Instagram page today and revealed that she and Stacey will be on our screens on August 16.

Viewers will get a more intimate look into the lives of the 45-year-old and her twin.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Some fans are happy to see Darcey’s return to reality TV after several seasons of trying and failing to find love on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but others aren’t too pleased.

While the congratulatory messages have been pouring in from other TLC alums, one of Darcey’s ex boyfriends chimed in with criticism of the show.

Jesse posts bitter message about Darcey’s show

Darcey’s ex Jesse Meester will not be sending the mom-of-two a congratulatory basket anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, he seems quite bitter about the fact that TLC gave Darcey a spinoff show, and he called out his ex and the network in a message on Instagram.

The IG page @90dayfiance shared some promotional photos for the new show along with the caption “The First Ladies of fierce! 🔥The Silva sisters are coming at you on an all-new #90DayFiance spinoff.”

Jesse saw the post and quickly added his two cents.

He not only called out Darcey, but but also questioned TLC’s decision.

“She only had to use, abuse and manipulate 5 guys to get what she wanted all along from the network. Ethics, tlc?” Jesse commented.

It didn’t end there- Jesse made sure to tag Darcey’s most recent ex Tom Brooks in the post.

He also tagged another 90 Day Fiance alum, Michael Jessen.

Fans defend Darcey Silva

As fans caught wind of the comment, they quickly put the reality tv personality back in his place.

Many people came to Darcey’s defense, calling Jesse “salty” and “angry”

Whether Jesse likes it or not, Darcey & Stacey will be airing on TLC in a few short weeks.

The TLC alums recently dished to Entertainment Weekly about their new venture.

Darcey & Stacey will feature the twins’ family as well, a move that Darcey and Stacey approve of.

They expressed excitement in sharing the spotlight with their parents, who are divorced, but managed to remain friends.

Stacey says their mom is a riot. “She’s so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she’s been so helpful to Darcey and me.” She also spoke about their dad saying, “Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we’ve always looked up to. It’s really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show.”

Darcey’s teenage daughters Aspen and Aniko will be featured on the reality show as well.

Darcey & Stacey premieres on August 16 at 10/9c on TLC.