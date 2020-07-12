Darcey Silva has plenty to smile about lately and that’s exactly what she’s doing in a recent photo that puts the 90 Day Fiance star’s cute curves on display as well as her gorgeous smile that literally lights up the room.

After four seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the reality TV starlet is moving on to head up a spinoff with her twin sister aptly titled Darcey & Stacey.

This half of the Silva twins hasn’t had much luck in love. On the first two seasons of Before the 90 Days, we saw her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester unfold and then unravel before they ultimately broke up.

On Season 3, Darcey debuted a new relationship with Tom Brooks, which carried over to Season 4, where we also saw them break up.

It looks like Darcey has put all of that behind her and now, she’s showing off a new look that compliments her new spinoff perfectly.

Darcey Silva stuns with blinding white smile

Ahead of the August premiere date for her show, Darcey is showing off another new look and this time, her curvy physique is complemented by the 90 Day Fiance star’s big smile and a cute fishtail braid.

Darcey’s flirty white top perfectly shows off her ample and ever-evolving bust and even gives a peek of her tiny waist.

The photo above was part of a set originally shared by Darcey Silva’s makeup artist and hairstylist, Josephine Parisi who owns JP Artistry. Darcey also shared the photo, telling her fans that she always wears her “best smile ever” and in this snap, it certainly shows.

A few more of Darcey Silva’s photos from the collection can be seen below.

Darcey looks gorgeous in a boho-inspired outfit that perfectly complements her fishtail braid and a dramatic eye look with a simple nude lip in the photos below, also taken by Josephine Parisi.

In the fourth photo, you can see Darcey’s House of Eleven tattoo on her right wrist. 90 Day Fiance fans are probably aware that Darcey & Stacey have relaunched their fashion brand recently and fans of their style can recreate several of the Silva twins’ looks with clothing and accessories purchased directly from them.

In addition to the photos shared on Instagram, Josephine was kind enough to share a couple more Darcey Silva photos with Monsters & Critics. Check out the 90 Day Fiance star during the same photoshoot while modeling Chanel.

In these photos, Darcey looks fabulous in a Chanel top with a pair of ripped jeans and her look is perfectly, effortlessly glam.

Darcey & Stacey to feature Silva twins’ family

There’s no doubt about it, Darcey looks great and is clearly loving life lately as she gets ready to debut Darcey & Stacey next month alongside her twin sister.

90 Day Fiance fans can also look forward to seeing more of her daughters Aniko and Aspen as well as her parents, Mike Silva and his ex-wife Nancy.

There have been reports that Darcey may be debuting a new man on her premiere season of Darcey & Stacey and hopefully, this time around the 90 Day Fiance darling will find success in the love department.

Darcey & Stacey premieres on Sunday, August 16 at 10/9c on TLC.