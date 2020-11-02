Darcey Silva reveals why she and ex-husband Frank Bollok split and how they are getting along now

Darcey Silva is finally living out her happily ever after with fiance Georgi Rusev, as they plan their dream wedding.

This will be Darcey’s second time down the aisle, having married and divorced the father of her two kids, Aspen and Aniko Bullock.

Things may not have worked out between the reality TV personality and her first husband, Frank Bullock, but there are no hard feelings between the former couple.

As a matter of fact, the Darcey and Stacey star has nothing but good things to say about her ex-husband.

Darcey and first husband ‘grew apart’

The mother-of-two has no problem sharing her personal life on TV. We’ve seen her try and fail at finding love on several seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The TLC alum has been an open book concerning her love life, but one part she has kept private is her first marriage to Frank Bullock.

Darcey, who is very close to her two girls, most likely kept quiet about their dad out of respect for them and her ex as well.

The 46-year-old recently opened up about her relationship with Frank during an interview with Heavy.

She briefly dished about why her first marriage didn’t work out and where she stands with Frank today. It seems there is no salacious story behind the former couple’s decision to split.

Darcey reveals, “We just felt we grew apart and was searching for our soulmates.”

She admits to the media outlet that she learned from that relationship that, “Happiness is a virtue, and we all deserve it.”

Darcey talks relationship with ex-husband

During the interview, Darcey also talked about the current status of her relationship with Frank. She says, “My relationship with my daughters’ father is good and respectful.”

And the one thing they have in common is their love for teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen.

Both girls are featured on Darcey and Stacey, along with their mom. The girls are also social media influencers with quite a large following on Instagram and TikTok.

“I’m grateful for my daughters Aniko and Aspen and always will be…we are blessed to have them,” shares Darcey.

The TLC alum continued. “They are my beautiful blessings and my angels! I love them with all my heart and soul, and so does he.”

For her part, Darcey is happily engaged to fiance Georgi Rusev and is looking forward to her fairytale wedding.

Darcey and Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.