Darcey Silva gets a fancy Valentine’s gift from Georgi Rusev

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/Instagram

Darcey & Stacey star Georgi Rusev treated Darcey Silva like a queen on Valentine’s Day. The TLC couple celebrated the special day together despite the never-ending split rumors they’re facing.

Georgi, in particular, went above and beyond with his surprise gift for Darcey. It’s clear that the House of Eleven owner was over the moon as she flaunted her fiance’s lavish present on social media.

Darcey Silva shows off Georgi Rusev’s Valentine’s gift

Love is in the air for Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev. The Darcey & Stacey couple just celebrated Valentine’s Day together and it’s nothing short of romantic.

Georgi took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his surprise gift for Darcey. The Bulgarian model showered his future wife with lovely flowers.

There’s even a heart-shaped box filled with red roses. It has white rose accents in the shape of the letter “D” that symbolizes Darcey’s name. The reality star seemed to enjoy her gifts as she eagerly posed with them for the camera.

Georgi also got his fiancee a fancy pair of Louboutin shoes. Darcey shared a video of herself excitedly unboxing the sparkly red bottoms before wearing them for the day.

Darcey & Stacey star Georgi Rusev gifted Darcey Silva with beautiful flowers and fancy shoes on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv

/Instagram

Darcey and Georgi shoot down breakup rumors

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev’s Valentine’s Day post instantly shot down rumors that they have already split. The Darcey & Stacey couple rarely share about each other on social media lately, which led to speculations that they have ended their engagement.

At one point, Darcey even shared cryptic posts hinting at a possible split from Georgi. In October 2020, she told Georgi to take her off his page, implying that they’re at odds. There were multiple instances where the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram as well.

But things seemed to go smoothly for the Darcey & Stacey couple these days. As seen on their latest posts, Darcey and Georgi are still very much together and in love.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva shows off Georgi Rusev’s Valentine’s Day present. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Still no wedding plans for Darcey and Georgi?

Meanwhile, Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have yet to reveal their wedding plans. The Darcey & Stacey couple announced their engagement in October last year.

However, it was revealed that Darcey actually accepted Georgi’s proposal in June. The two have only dated for a few months before getting engaged.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, Darcey and Georgi’s wedding plans were put on hold. Despite that, Darcey already has a “vision” of her ideal wedding. The reality star is hoping to have a destination wedding at a beach with both of their families present to witness the special day.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.