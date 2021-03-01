90 Day Fiance: Tom Brooks’ girlfriend Mariah married to another man? Husband speaks out

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks with his girlfriend Mariah. Pic credit: @tombrooks_tv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks just went public with his romance with Mariah and he’s already facing controversies about it. Darcey Silva’s ex is being accused of faking the new relationship.

Rumor has it that Tom’s brunette girlfriend is a happily married woman. And it seems he knew about that all along.

Is Tom Brooks’ new girlfriend Mariah a married woman?

Fans of 90 Day Fiance Fiance are having a field day over Tom Brooks’ alleged fake relationship with Mariah. The British reality star recently made their romance Instagram official, much to everyone’s surprise.

But their happy news was quickly overshadowed by rumors that Mariah is actually a married woman. Instagram blogger RealityTeaVee shared the scoop earlier today, suggesting that Tom is frauding fans again.

The 90 Day Fiance star is being accused of faking his new romance with Mariah to stay relevant and gain more attention. There were claims that the two are not really in a romantic relationship.

Apparently, Tom’s supposed girlfriend is not really the woman he portrays her to be on social media. It seems things are about to go messy for the reality star as more details about Mariah come to light.

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks’ new girlfriend is rumored to be a married woman. Pic credit: @reealityteavee/Instagram

Tom knows about it

RealityTeaVee took to Instagram today and revealed that Tom Brooks’ new ladylove, Mariah, is a happily married woman. She’s allegedly married to a businessman named Neil Fineman and the 90 Day Fiance star appears to know about it.

The source added that Mariah has two sons with her husband and is living a happy family life. A quick look at her rumored husband’s social media page reveals photos of them together, looking very much together and in love.

There’s also a photo of them with the kids as recent as February 5. Interestingly, shortly after rumors broke, Mariah’s supposed husband deleted all photos of her and their kids on his page. Could it be a sign that they’re hiding something?

90 Day Fiance star Tom Brooks appears to have connection to Mariah’s husband. Pic credit: @reealityteavee/Instagram

Mariah’s husband speaks out

Meanwhile, it seems Tom Brooks is well aware of Mariah’s married status. In response to a question, the 90 Day Fiance celeb confirmed she’s actually married but in the process of getting a divorce.

But not everyone’s buying his claims. Apparently, they think the two have an agreement to fake the relationship for publicity. It seems both are actually benefitting from each other.

The same source revealed that 90 Day Fiance’s Tom Brooks has been advertising an energy drink lately. It turns out, the owner of the beverage company are none other than Mariah and Neil Fineman.

Of course, Tom is back in the spotlight after introducing Mariah as his new girlfriend, gushing about her all over social media. It seems like a win-win situation for the two.

Interestingly, Tom Brooks and Mariah’s husband, Neil Fineman, immediately clarified the issue together. They both confirmed that Mariah is indeed married but already separated.

Despite the separation, Mariah and Neil maintain an amicable relationship. Tom also seems to be on good terms with him despite the situation they’re currently in. Watch the full statement above.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.