Angela Deem shows what her skin looks like without makeup or filters

90 Day Fiance fans got to see what Angela Deem looked like without makeup or a filter in a recent post.

Angela Deem recently did a promotion for a skincare company and in doing so she posted a picture of herself without makeup or a filter.

The focus of Angela’s picture was the whole left side of her face as she compared her skin before and after treatment with the product she used.

55-year-old Angela has been featured on 90 Day Fiance as well as the spinoffs Before the 90 Days, Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All, and 90 Day Diaries.

On Season 6 of Happily Ever After?, Angela underwent a total physical transformation after getting bariatric surgery and has lost over 90 pounds.

Angela Deem showed 90 Day Fiance fans what she looks like without makeup

As part of a promotion for a skincare brand, Angela Deem used a side-by-side comparison post to tout her results.

Angela’s skin tone looked different between the two photos as did the puffiness of her complexion.

The deep wrinkles that Angela had around her eyes and mouth appeared to have smoothed out.

90 Day fans should keep in mind that Angela gets regular Botox and fillers as part of her beauty regimen.

Angela has gotten in trouble with 90 Day Fiance viewers for promoting products whose results may not be in earnest. For example, she promoted weight loss tea after her weight loss surgery and attributed her success to the tea.

Angela Deem sought help for her severe dental issues

Angela appeared on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries where she sought help from a Beverly Hills oral surgeon for her severe dental issues.

Angela removed her top and bottom dentures to reveal that she only had a few teeth and those teeth that she did have were rotted out.

After an examination, the doctor determined that would be a good candidate for a hybrid dental treatment of both implants and dentures to fix the state of her mouth and give her her smile back.

Before the consultation, Angela had said that her teeth were her biggest insecurity and that she would have opted to have them done even before her weight loss surgery.

Angela did not mention how she was going to pay for the over $20,000 procedures.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.