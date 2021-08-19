90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem called out for plugging flat tummy tea after surgery

Angela’s followers got at her for advertising diet gummies when her weight loss was attributed to surgery. Pic credit: TLC

It’s open knowledge that Angela underwent a ton of plastic surgery on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After this season, and that her secret to losing over 100 lbs was weight loss surgery.

So after Angela posted a picture of herself promoting Flat Tummy Co diet gummies, she got called out by fans and critics alike for running an ad advocating for something that has nothing to do with her own weight loss.

Angela Deem was attacked by followers for her false advertisement for weight loss pills

Angela was attacked by her followers in the comments section of her Instagram ad for encouraging people to take the dietary supplement from the company known for advertising weight loss pills and gummies when her own weight loss was attributed to surgery.

The particular gummies that Angela was promoting from Flat Tummy Co were Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, which Angela advertised by saying, “I’ve been taking 2 of @flattummyco’s antioxidant packed gummies a day and so far my digestion is better, my energy is high, and my skin looks AMAZING ✨ I recommend EVERYONE add these to their new daily routines.”

Angela’s critics and supporters dropped their feelings in the comments of the wayward advertisement because many of them felt strongly as if she shouldn’t be promoting them because she is not a case study herself.

One person jabbed, “Your skin is filtered and your weight loss was surgical.. still love ya, but stop lying.”

Another summarized, “You are pushing weight loss pills after you had weight loss surgery lol.”

More people chimed in and agreed, “Yeah it was all thanks to the gummies, absolutely not because of the surgery….”

Someone else noted, “Oh man. Come on. We all know you had surgery.”

Part 2 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All will feature the fallout from Angela’s outburst

In Part 1 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All, Angela managed to verbally abuse Michael, get caught in a lie, flash her breasts to the camera and her castmates, all before storming off the set to smoke outside.

The first part of the Tell All will most likely focus on Angela’s wild outburst, and it is a mystery as to whether she will return to the stage and respectfully continue the final get-together.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.