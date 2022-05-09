90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya shows off her dance skills during day out with mother-in-law, Gwen

Yara had some fun with her mother-in-law Gwen for Mother’s Day. Pic credit: @gweneymard/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya showed off her best throwback dance moves while enjoying some time with her mother-in-law.

Yara and her 90 Day Fiance husband Jovi Dufren spent the weekend with Jovi’s mom Gwen to celebrate Mother’s Day.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya gets over her ‘Miami hangover’ with some dancing

Jovi recorded a fun moment in which Yara jokingly showed off her dance moves to some 1960s songs as Gwen danced along in the background. He captioned his TikTok, “Somebody is getting over her Miami hangover.”

As The Beatles song Can’t Buy Me Love played on the speakers at their outdoor venue, Jovi turned the camera on Yara, who was having a blast letting loose.

Performing her version of the Charleston dance, Yara rapidly knocked her knees together while waving her arms as Jovi asked her, “Is this your music?”

Next, Yara did The Swim, pretending to plug her nose as if she were plunging into the water.

In the background, Gwen danced along to the music when she noticed her son was filming.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara and Jovi Dufren had a fun-filled Mother’s Day weekend in Miami Beach

Yara and Jovi spent Mother’s Day in Miami Beach, where Yara shared more pics from their weekend getaway in her Instagram Stories. In one slide, Yara and Gwen posed in front of the water and Yara, who gave a peace sign to the camera, captioned the pic, “Happy Mother’s [Day to] the best mother in law @gweneymard.”

A second slide showed a sweet snap of Gwen holding a sleeping Mylah on her chest.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

While in Miami Beach, Yara and Jovi also met up with another couple from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Russ and Paola Mayfield. When Paola discovered Yara was in her neck of the woods, she reached out in the comments of a recent Instagram post, and the two planned their meet-up with their husbands.

Also while in southern Florida at a beach club, Yara came under fire when she condemned Jovi after he gave $100 in cash to a homeless man. Yara claimed the man would likely use the cash to buy drugs, while Jovi thought he’d use it buy food instead.

One thing Yara wasn’t captured doing over Mother’s Day weekend, however, was swimming in any pools. Yara experienced an incident last month in which she got “kicked out” of her gym‘s pool because her bikini was deemed too revealing. For her trip to Miami Beach, however, it looked as though Yara’s wardrobe didn’t cause any controversy.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.