Bikini clad Yara Zaya tells 90 Day Fiance fans what led to her getting kicked out of a pool

Yara Zaya took to social media to tell 90 Day Fiance viewers what caused her to be kicked out of the swimming pool at her gym.

In her Instagram post, Yara told her 90 Day audience that her swimsuit is what caused her to be asked to leave the pool. She went on use profanity and get angry about the incident going so far as to insinuate that America is not a free country.

Yara then asked her followers if they had heard of people getting kicked out of gym pools under dress code circumstances and then said that she would just use the pool at home to cope.

Yara and her husband Jovi Dufren were on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Since then, they have appeared on Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and Yara was featured on Season 2 of 90 Day Bares All.

Yara Zaya told 90 Day Fiance fans how she got kicked out of a pool

Yara used her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself in a white bikini and tell 90 Day Fiance fans an aggravating thing that happened to her.

Yara got kicked out of the pool at her gym and introduced what went down by saying, “Time for interesting stories (laughing crying emojis).”

She went on to say, “I got kicked out of the pool today because my swimsuit is too revealing (laughing/crying emojis). F**k what should a swimsuit look like if you’re getting tanning by the pool?”

The post continued, “I used to think that the USA is a free country, but it turns out that near the pool you need to sunbathe in pants and a jacket (hand over face emoji).”

Yara finished by turning the story back to her followers and asking, “Or maybe this rules work only in my gym? Yall, did you need to wear a special swimsuits if you go into the pool??? I guess from today I will be getting tanning only at my pool at home (laughing/crying emojis).”

Yara Zaya is from Ukraine

Yara posted a lot about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the beginning of the war and opened up about how it affected her friends and family.

She was also featured on 90 Day Diaries’ Ukraine special.

Yara has not been back to Ukraine since coming to America on a K-1 visa in January of 2020.

