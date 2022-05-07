Yara Zaya condemned Jovi Dufren for giving money to a homeless person — 90 Day Fiance viewers take aim

Yara Zaya is being criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers after she condemned Jovi Dufren for giving money to a homeless man. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Jovi Dufren recently recorded his wife Yara Zaya being mad at him while they were at a beach club in Miami and he put the video on his Instagram Stories.

Yara’s reason for being upset was because Jovi gave a homeless man $100 and Yara thought the man was going to mishandle the gift and voiced that there were better ways to spend it.

The critical and crass nature in which Yara condemned Jovi’s charitable actions did not sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers who took aim at Yara on social media.

Yara has long been scrutinized for her obsession with being bougie and the way she’s tried to personify the material things she has.

Yara Zaya got mad at Jovi Dufren for giving money to a homeless man

An entertainment blogger on Instagram reshared Jovi’s Instagram Story where Yara bashed Jovi for giving money to a homeless man.

Jovi began by saying that he was hungover before saying that Yara was still mad at him. Yara called Jovi “stupid” as he panned the camera over to her.

“She’s mad because I gave a homeless guy $100 last night. He said, ‘I stand with Ukraine,’ I said ‘Okay, so here’s a 100 bucks.'”

To which Yara said, “There is somebody better to give your 100 bucks to than a homeless people.” Yara then laughed and said, “He probably go buy drugs.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jovi replied, “No, he definitely bought a hot dog or hamburger with that money.”

Yara then snapped, “If he eat that’s one thing but he probably went to buy drugs.”

90 Day Fiance viewers bashed Yara Zaya for her words against a homeless man

In the comments of the video, disgruntled 90 Day viewers aired their opinions on Yara.

One person exclaimed, “She needed that money for Botox!”

Another said, “I was starting to like her with the whole Ukraine support…but her true colors have returned.”

Someone else remarked, “Send her back to Ukraine so ungrateful.”

While yet another person stated, “But she wants us to donate to Ukraine okay. She’s so tone [deaf].”

Pic credit: @thekesleydiarys/Instagram

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram reshared the video and received a lot of opinions on their post as well.

A top comment read, “okay miss privilege…you try being homeless for a week.”

Another critic made the point, “She is mad about it while in a private beach.”

Someone else said, “Less and less likable,” while another person also remarked that Yara was tone deaf.

Pic credit: @mommysaysbadwordstoo/Instagram

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.