Viewers weighed in on Yara’s notion that a lot of people think Jovi is a millionaire. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Yara for posting an Instagram story saying that a lot of people think that Jovi is a millionaire and some think that trying to dispel that notion was a cry for attention.

Onlookers weren’t buying Yara’s statements and thought it was another one of Yara’s attempts to come off as bougie.

Yara evidenced her extreme desire to be bougie during Happily Ever After? this season when she vocalized it on their vacation in Miami.

Critics want Yara to know that people don’t think Jovi is a millionaire and that her Instagram story was a nice but contradictory attempt at drawing attention to that fact.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers want to know who thinks Jovi is a millionaire

After Yara posted a photo to her Instagram story saying, “It’s so funny people think that Jovi is a millionaire. And this I spend my days. Do I need to show boring stories on my IG how I work at home online all day?”

Yara’s words were set over a picture of herself in a lavish living room, reading a book while Mylah is playing.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Whatever Yara’s point was with her post, was lost on fans who thought she said all that for clout. A Reddit thread with the subject, “Who are these people who think Jovi is a millionaire?” was made to discuss Yara’s post.

Critics shared their opinions on Yara’s motives for the post, as well as their assertions that they know Jovi is not a millionaire.

One person wrote, “I think this is a rental property or Airbnb in rosemary beach where they’re having a vacation the past few days. I don’t think anybody thinks Jovi is a millionaire, he has a good paycheck that affords them stuff but hopefully they’re also saving because seems like they love to spend and Jovi is a live by the moment, worry tomorrow person.”

Another person made the point, “That’s exactly where the picture was taken. It is Yara who tries to make people think they are extremely well off. Her followers must be easily duped.”

Yara’s post triggered controversy among critics. Pic credit: @u/ginger_soul99/Reddit

Yara Zaya has a lot of haters after this Happily Ever After? season

Yara’s off-camera practice of upselling cheap clothes she buys from online retailers got her in a lot of hot water with her followers and supporters who bought her items. She also claimed she made all the clothes she sells, which was not the case.

On-screen, Yara’s contradictory complaints and selfish attitude did not sit well with viewers, who thought her whining was too much.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.