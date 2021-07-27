90 Day Fiance: Yara is obsessed with the idea of being bougie

Yara’s obsession with being bougie was highlighted on the latest episode of Happily Ever After?. Pic credit: TLC

“Bougie” was Yara’s favorite word during the latest episode of Happily Ever After? when she and Jovi traveled to Miami for a vacation accompanied by Gwen who would be babysitting Mylah.

Yara repeatedly brought up her desire to be bougie before and during the trip. Viewers also took notice of Yara’s apparent obsession with the word which means, “Marked by a concern for wealth, possessions, and respectability.”

Yara Zaya talked about wanting to be bougie several times in the latest episode of Happily Ever After

When Jovi and Yara were packing for their trip to Miami, Jovi asked Yara why she was bringing two jackets to Miami.

She replied, “Because I want to be stylish. I am going to Miami. There will be good-looking b*****s. I want a good look too, okay?”

Yara continued, “I want to be bougie. Let me be bougie. In Louisiana, I can’t be bougie. Nobody is bougie here.”

Yara also had noticeable Louis Vuitton luggage.

When they first got to their hotel room in Miami, Yara looked out the window and commented about the view, “This swamp look better. More bougie. It’s a bougie swamp.”

Yara used the word bougie to describe what she desires out of her trip to Miami. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Yara really wanted to get across to Jovi and viewers that she has expensive tastes and wants to be viewed as an upper-class citizen by her repeated use of the word.

Fans also picked up on the over-usage of the word and called Yara out on Instagram. @90daytrollin, a popular fan page, created a meme that read, “Well Larissa’s new word was morals…Yaras new word is bougie.”

Jovi Dufren took Yara Zaya to Miami to try and work on their relationship

The trip to Miami was Jovi’s idea, and he was hoping to reconnect with his wife physically and emotionally after having a tumultuous year together as newlyweds and new parents.

He did not get the reaction he had hoped for out of Yara who thought Jovi’s motives were selfish. She thought he wasn’t ready to be a husband and father and was annoyed by his insistence that she uses Mylah as an excuse not to communicate with him and work on their relationship.

Jovi was trying to relay that he just wants a balance between Mylah and their marriage, but Yara did not see it that way.

Their trip can still be salvaged, although it looks like Jovi will dig himself into a deeper hole when the two of them go to a strip club together and Yara gets upset.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.