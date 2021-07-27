Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

90 Day Fiance: Yara is obsessed with the idea of being bougie


Yara Zaya
Yara’s obsession with being bougie was highlighted on the latest episode of Happily Ever After?. Pic credit: TLC

“Bougie” was Yara’s favorite word during the latest episode of Happily Ever After? when she and Jovi traveled to Miami for a vacation accompanied by Gwen who would be babysitting Mylah.

Yara repeatedly brought up her desire to be bougie before and during the trip. Viewers also took notice of Yara’s apparent obsession with the word which means, “Marked by a concern for wealth, possessions, and respectability.”

Yara Zaya talked about wanting to be bougie several times in the latest episode of Happily Ever After

When Jovi and Yara were packing for their trip to Miami, Jovi asked Yara why she was bringing two jackets to Miami.

She replied, “Because I want to be stylish. I am going to Miami. There will be good-looking b*****s. I want a good look too, okay?”

monsterscriticsreality

1,034 3,275

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Things have been contentious between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ...

View

Jul 27

22 9
Open
Things have been contentious between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jenn Harley for quite some time, and his fiancée Saffire Matos has not been shy about her feelings toward her man’s ex.⁠ ⁠ Saffire recently took aim at a commenter she claimed was posing as Jenn. The heated exchange including Saffire’s now-deleted comment at our #linkinbio! ⁠ ⁠ (📸: saffabear/@jennharley/Instagram)⁠ -------------------------⁠ #jsfv #jerseyshore #ronnieortiz #saffirematos #jennharley #snookiandjwoww #jwoww #snooki #jerseyshore #mtv #realitytv #fanpage #fan #mtvjerseyshore #floribamashore #gtl #fanaccount #JSfamilyreunion #JSfamilyvacation #jerzday #reailtytv #seasideheights #drama #fakeaccount #takingaim #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #mtvcanada⁠ #realitytvcouple

Things have been contentious between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his baby mama Jenn Harley for quite some time, and his fiancée Saffire Matos has not been shy about her feelings toward her man’s ex.⁠

Saffire recently took aim at a commenter she claimed was posing as Jenn. The heated exchange including Saffire’s now-deleted comment at our #linkinbio! ⁠

(📸: saffabear/@jennharley/Instagram)⁠
-------------------------⁠
#jsfv #jerseyshore #ronnieortiz #saffirematos #jennharley #snookiandjwoww #jwoww #snooki #jerseyshore #mtv #realitytv #fanpage #fan #mtvjerseyshore #floribamashore #gtl #fanaccount #JSfamilyreunion #JSfamilyvacation #jerzday #reailtytv #seasideheights #drama #fakeaccount #takingaim #jerseyshorefamilyvacation #mtvcanada⁠
#realitytvcouple ...

22 9

Yara continued, “I want to be bougie. Let me be bougie. In Louisiana, I can’t be bougie. Nobody is bougie here.”

Yara also had noticeable Louis Vuitton luggage.

When they first got to their hotel room in Miami, Yara looked out the window and commented about the view, “This swamp look better. More bougie. It’s a bougie swamp.”

Yara Zaya
Yara used the word bougie to describe what she desires out of her trip to Miami. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Yara really wanted to get across to Jovi and viewers that she has expensive tastes and wants to be viewed as an upper-class citizen by her repeated use of the word.

Fans also picked up on the over-usage of the word and called Yara out on Instagram. @90daytrollin, a popular fan page, created a meme that read, “Well Larissa’s new word was morals…Yaras new word is bougie.”

Jovi Dufren took Yara Zaya to Miami to try and work on their relationship

The trip to Miami was Jovi’s idea, and he was hoping to reconnect with his wife physically and emotionally after having a tumultuous year together as newlyweds and new parents.

He did not get the reaction he had hoped for out of Yara who thought Jovi’s motives were selfish. She thought he wasn’t ready to be a husband and father and was annoyed by his insistence that she uses Mylah as an excuse not to communicate with him and work on their relationship.

Jovi was trying to relay that he just wants a balance between Mylah and their marriage, but Yara did not see it that way.

Their trip can still be salvaged, although it looks like Jovi will dig himself into a deeper hole when the two of them go to a strip club together and Yara gets upset.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x