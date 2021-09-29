Yara angered 90 Day Fiance viewers who think she’s desperate after posting a video flexing her new car

Yara’s latest flex got followers mad and thinking that Yara shows off on purpose. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have often called Yara out for her obsession with being bougie, and her latest flex on her Instagram story is no different.

It seems that Yara wanted everyone to know that she got her license and is driving around an expensive car because she managed to drop the Audi SUV model during her rant and talk about how much of a good driver she is.

Yara has been criticized for showing off her supposed wealth while justifying the action on her assertion that she has been getting a lot of questions on the topics she goes on about in her Instagram stories.

Yara Zaya’s latest social media flex annoyed 90 Day Fiance viewers

Yara posted a stories-long rant about how she encountered a bad driver in a parking lot and how great of a new driver she is. In the video, she managed to flex the luxury brand car type she was driving which many critics found to be distasteful and a bad habit she tends to do.

A Reddit thread was started about the video where 90 Day viewers who saw the video shared their thoughts.

The most upvoted comment assessed Yara’s flex by saying, “She wanted us to know what kind of car she drives…who cares.”

Another person remarked on the popular notion that Yara, “is into telling the world about every damn possession she owns. They are all top quality except her husband who she loves to downgrade and yet she makes him to pay for everything.”

Someone else summarized Yara’s video by saying, “Another ‘you’ve all been asking’ post from her.”

Yara’s critics laid into her habit of showing off. Pic credit: @u/ginger_soul99/Reddit.

Yara Zaya has angered 90 Day Fiance viewers with a lot of her behavior

Yara has not only annoyed 90 Day viewers with her constant complaining but also by her treatment of Jovi’s family who has gone out of their way to make her feel welcome.

Yara’s clothing line has also been controversial and she has been called out for upselling clothes she buys from cheap online retailers and trying to pass them as her own design. She also got caught in a lie when web sleuths outed her assertion that she makes all the clothes she sells on her site.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.