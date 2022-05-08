90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Paola Mayfield meet up for ‘hotness overload’ in Miami Beach

Yara and Paola posed in sunny Miami Beach, Florida. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Paola Mayfield, and Yara Zaya crossed paths in Miami Beach over Mother’s Day weekend for a “hotness overload.”

Season 1 couple Paola and Russ Mayfield met with Season 8 star Yara and her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Both couples soaked up the sun and enjoyed each other’s company, as evidenced on social media, where Yara and Paola shared some pics and a video of their time together.

90 Day Fiance stars Paola Mayfield and Yara Zaya heat up Miami Beach on Mother’s Day weekend

Paola took to Instagram, where she shared a pic of herself and Yara posing on a poolside chair outside, which she captioned, “Hotness overload @yarazaya.”

The 90 Day Fiance beauties sported very on-trend, square sunglasses as they smiled for the pic. Yara wore her long, blonde hair down and opted for a white, long-sleeved button-down shirt that she crop-tied and paired with white shorts and matching sandals.

Paola wore her long, dark tresses in a high ponytail and donned a white, crocheted halter top and short denim shorts for her day in the sun.

Yara also took to Instagram, where she shared a full mirror-length selfie along with the same photo from Paola’s post. Yara captioned her post, “Happy Mother’s Day 👩 hope y’all have great day today. We had so much fun with @paola_mayfield yesterday ❤️ #miamibeach #90dayfiance.”

Also taking to her Instagram Stories, Yara shared the same snap, writing, “Look who I meet,” and tagged Paola’s Instagram handle.

Yara then shared footage of herself and Jovi while out to eat with Russ and Pao, whose son Axel came along for the trip.

Paola reached out to Yara to hang out

As it turns out, Paola reached out to Yara in one of her earlier posts in which she mentioned she was in Miami Beach with Jovi. Yara had fun teasing Jovi about eating his fries in the post as she danced for the camera. She captioned the video, “Just me and @jovid11 having fun 😂 #90dayfiance #miamibeach.”

In the comments section, Paola reached out, asking her fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, “How long will you be around? If you guys want to hang out today, let us know!”

Yara was up for it the idea and replied, “@paola_mayfield yes, let’s do it ❤️” Paola sent Yara a DM and they met up on Saturday.

Paola and Russ live in an RV in Florida with their 3-year-old son Axel while Yara and Jovi live in New Orleans, Louisiana, with their 1-year-old daughter Mylah.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.