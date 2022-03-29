Paola Mayfield reveals she, Russ and Axel can’t leave Florida because ‘someone made a little stupid mistake’

During her answer to a 90 Day Fiance fan’s question about camper van life, Paola Mayfield said she couldn’t leave the state of Florida. Pic credit: TLC

When 90 Day Fiance OG Paola Mayfield was asked about her camper van life and whether she enjoyed it, she had a mixed response that led to a startling and curious revelation.

Paola said that she enjoyed living in a camper van in general, but the whole idea she had for that lifestyle was to have more travel in her, Russ, and their son Axel’s lives.

She said her dream for the camper had been put on hold because they couldn’t leave the state of Florida. She cited that “someone made a little stupid mistake.”

During her TikTok video response, Paola did not elaborate on what that mistake could be and said it would take too long to explain.

Paola Mayfield said she can’t leave Florida because ‘someone made a little stupid mistake’

Paola answered a 90 Day Fiance fan’s question on TikTok that asked, “Do yall live in a camper? [If] so how is it?”

To which Paola responded, “Yes and no. I feel like we’ve been living in Air Bnb and also in RV and hotel because, well, one, I’ve been traveling quite a bit, so I normally do not stay a lot around. But yes, I love it. Well, I used to love it. Now I’m getting to the point that I don’t love it anymore.”

She continued, “Cause the idea of getting the RV was to travel and to go places, but someone made a little stupid mistake, and we have to stay in the Florida area. So the idea of the RV is not what I have right now.”

Given that Paola said she has been traveling, it can be assumed that she might be talking about a mistake on her husband Russ’ part that has caused them not to be able to leave Florida.

While she did not detail what happened and left a lot up for interpretation, Paola did say at the end of the video that she would not be going into why they can’t leave Florida in the video.

So it’s possible that 90 Day fans might be able to hear what caused them to be unable to leave the state at a later time.

Paola Mayfield has been posting sexy content on social media

Paola has stunned 90 Day fans with some wild outfits she’s worn in her professional wrestling career.

On top of that, she has teamed up with SavageXFenty and has been posting risque lingerie photos on Instagram.

Paola also turned up her sex appeal recently in a flirtatious TikTok dance that received a lot of praise from 90 Day fans.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.