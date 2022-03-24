90 Day Diaries: Yara and Jovi celebrate Mylah’s birthday amid hurricane, dish on green card delay and Ukraine

Yara and Jovi dished on their struggles amid Hurricane Ida last year and celebrating Mylah’s first birthday. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren dished on the struggles they faced during Hurricane Ida while celebrating their daughter Mylah’s first birthday.

Yara and Jovi are appearing on Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries, which is currently airing.

In a sneak peek at Monday’s episode, the couple explained how they abandoned their New Orleans home and headed to Dallas to escape Hurricane Ida. (There are spoilers from the March 28 episode of 90 Day Diaries below.)

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren share their challenges on 90 Day Diaries

On Day 8 of their trip to Dallas, Mylah celebrated her first birthday. Although they would have liked to throw her a huge bash, Yara and Jovi had to settle for a lowkey celebration.

“We can’t celebrate her birthday how we was planning to,” Yara told cameras. “But we will try to make the best which we can.

In an adorable scene, Jovi put Mylah’s birthday bib on her then brought her a plate of her favorite food, Cheetos (which they joked was her hurricane cake) as he and Yara sang Happy Birthday to their daughter.

“Yara and I have been doing pretty good lately, but you know, anybody in our position… we have obstacles. Having a baby in another country for her was very hard. She hasn’t been able to travel home to see her family. She’s still waiting for her green card,” Jovi shared during a solo confessional.

90 Day Fiancé': Yara’s Mom has Yet to Meet her and Jovi’s Daughter

Watch this video on YouTube

Yara’s mother in Ukraine has yet to meet one-year-old Mylah

For her turn in front of the camera, Yara explained, “We will go home, I’m hoping really to find my green card interview’s coming soon. So the papers should come.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“My green card was delayed already so many times and now it’s delayed again,” Yara added.

The Ukraine native expressed that she “really needs” her green card because it will enable her to go home to Ukraine to visit her mom, who has yet to meet her granddaughter, Mylah.

Fast forward to today and it’s a much different story surrounding Yara’s native country of Ukraine. Since the Russian attacks on her home country, Yara has been outspoken about the catastrophic conditions there.

After appearing on Fox News to speak out against the war, Yara told her fans that she was ready to pack her backpack and defend her country.

90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.