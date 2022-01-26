Yara Zaya shared creepy gym incident, asks 90 Day Fiance fans what to do

Yara talked about a gym incident that made her uncomfortable and asked her fans what they think she should do. Pic credit: TLC

Yara used her social media to ask her fans what she should do about a creepy situation with another gym member who was an older man. She discussed how uncomfortable this man’s actions made her feel and tried to make light of her cringy feelings.

Yara explained that there are two older men who often stare at her at the gym and today, the older of the two started waving and smiling at her and she didn’t know how to react. She turned to her followers to get perspective on whether this man could be an innocent fan or whether he had the potential to do something harmful to her.

Yara Zaya asked her fans to weigh in on a creepy gym incident

Yara gave a stories-long selfie monologue on Instagram where she explained that the gym she always works out at has cardio on the second level and when she exercises up there there are usually different old men who stare at her from below.

She described, “Like I will exercise for one hour they will look up and smile to me. But because if that’s me, I will never, like, I usually just, like, turn my head away or something. I don’t know how to react to stuff like that.”

She went on to reveal, “But today, the man who is, so one of the men are probably 60 and the other is 80. So, today the man who is 80, he was like waving to me all the time. He waved to me and I’m like I don’t know what to do, like, [did] he wave to me because I am from the TV show or because he likes my outfit or because he want to do something with me?”

Yara said that her imagination was running wild and told her husband Jovi Dufren to “be careful.”

In her stories, Yara then turned the focus to her followers and asked, “And guys, what do you think that he really, this man is 80 years old can do something? Like he still want something? Like he can look on a woman because he can do something that his plan is still good?”

Yara called on her fans for opinions on her gym situation. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have been talking about moving out of Louisiana

It is common knowledge amongst 90 Day fans that Yara is not a fan of New Orleans or the swamp scene in Louisiana in general and that she and Jovi have been talking about moving for a while.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jovi recently revealed that the destinations for him are between Florida and Texas while fans haven’t heard from Yara on the topic.

If they were to go to Florida, they would be joining a bunch of other 90 Day alum in the Sunshine State.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.