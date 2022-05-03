90 Day Fiance viewers think these sisters of cast members are the most annoying

A poll was created to have 90 Day Fiance fans decide which franchise sisters have been more annoying. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have seen their share of involved and intrusive families throughout the franchise, but a recent poll put two of the top contenders against each other.

Biniyam Shibre’s sisters Mimi and Wish and Elizabeth Potthast’s sisters Jenn and Becky were the two choices in a poll from a 90 Day fan page that asked which pair were the most annoying.

Each set of sisters has crossed different lines throughout their time on the show, and viewers have gotten to know each of them and how they have affected their siblings’ relationships.

Wish and Mimi have featured on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way and were recently on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, where Wish threw red wine in Ariela’s face.

Jenn and Becky have also been on every season that Elizabeth and Andrei have been a part of, and Becky and Elizabeth even had a physical altercation at one point.

90 Day Fiance fans voted on which sisters in the franchise are more annoying

Given that Biniyam’s sisters appeared in a big way on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, a poll was launched to determine if their behavior and presence on the show have been more annoying than another set of sisters.

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram created the poll that asked viewers, “Whos sisters are more annoying?”

The choices were “Elizabeth’s sisters Jenn and Becky” or “Biniyam’s sisters Wish and Mimi.”

The results came pretty close, but it was actually Jenn and Becky who viewers have found more annoying overall.

There have been big tensions in both Elizabeth Potthast and Biniyam Shibre’s families

For Elizabeth, her sisters have long been annoyed by Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet, and felt that he had divided their family. Furthermore, they felt like Andrei pushed them out of their family business and manipulated their dad.

Jenn and Becky have been vocal about their disliking of Andrei and have spoken out about wanting to protect their family from what they believe are Andrei’s bad intentions.

Biniyam’s sisters have never trusted Ariela in part because Biniyam’s ex-wife was an American who he had a child with. That child was taken away from Biniyam permanently after his ex moved back to America.

Ariela has made decisions, like bringing her ex-husband to stay with her and Biniyam in Ethiopia, which soured Wish and Mimi’s perception of Ariela as well.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c and Discovery+.