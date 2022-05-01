This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to new and old drama. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to one new cast member as well as two familiar ones during this week’s episode.

Immediate concerns surfaced for some couples while others were able to find some happiness and resolve.

Moments of clarity happened for some 90 Day Fiance couples

Emily enticed Kobe to spend the night with her alone before going to meet his son for the first time. They went out to dinner and Emily tried to unleash some burning questions on Kobe who told her to relax. Viewers did find out, however, that Kobe sold his share of the cafe he invested in and broke even, but he would not tell Emily how much money he brought to America.

Yvette met Mohamed at the airport and they shared their first public kiss which Mohamed attributed to his new freedom.

Yvette surprised him with a romantically decorated bed back at her home but broke the news that she didn’t install the bidet Mohamed wanted.

Mohamed said he was upset by that during his private interview and also detailed that he wants his partner to take care of him and love him like his mother.

Yvette and Mohamed reunited after two years apart. Pic credit: TLC

The morning after waking up in Bilal’s run-down family home which Shaeeda didn’t know was a prank, she apologized to Bilal for coming off as unappreciative or ungrateful.

After Bilal left, Shaeeda called her mom who gave her the advice to wait and see more from Bilal and let her know she always had the choice to go back home.

Later that day, Bilal told Shaeeda they were going to meet his mom and took her to what was actually his real home. He broke the news of the prank and Shaeeda acted elated as he took her through the house. Shaeeda’s reaction concerned Bilal because he wanted her to be more interested in him than the house.

Tensions for some 90 Day Fiance couples came to a head

Ariela and Biniyam told the story of how they met and how the last few years of their relationship had been.

Biniyam decided not to tell his friends and family in Ethiopia, where Biniyam is from, and where he and Ariela had been back living in for a few months, that his K-1 visa was approved.

He waited till the very last minute to tell those close to him that he would be leaving for America because he was nervous and stressed. Upon hearing the news, Biniyam’s friend said he and Ari did not have the best relationship.

Biniyam told his sisters Wish and Mimi that he was moving to America at his music video release party and Biniyam’s sisters got mad at Ari about it.

They had a nasty exchange of words before Wish threw red wine in Ari’s face.

Biniyam’s sisters were upset that Biniyam was leaving Ethiopia and blamed Ariela. Pic credit: TLC

Jibri took Miona through Rapid City which she said was nice but not where she wanted to live.

Jibri’s parents liked Miona at first but voiced their concerns after a round of questioning over dinner led to a disagreement between Jibri and Miona.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.