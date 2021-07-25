90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Elizabeth’s sister throws cake in Andrei’s face during altercation

Andrei Castravet gets into a heated altercation with Elizabeth’s sister, Jenn. Pic credit: TLC

The drama will intensify between Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn when the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs tonight. Andrei and Elizabeth had a birthday party for their two-year-old daughter, Eleanor. However, the celebration soon turned ugly.

In a sneak peek for the new episode, an argument started after Jenn criticized Andrei’s cake-cutting skills. But, Jenn soon made it clear that the tensions between them were about much more than that.

Jenn throws cake in Andrei Castravet’s face

During the sweet celebration for Eleanor, the other family members looked on as things got heated between Jenn and Andrei. But when Elizabeth tried to calm things down Jenn explained why she was so mad.

“You know what it’s about Libby. You just told us the other day that Dad and Andrei have finalized their deal together, you just told us that!” said Jenn as Chuck tried to intervene in the argument.

“Dad stop because he currently has you wrapped around his finger, so stop okay?” responded Jenn. “What did you expect? We know that you guys are in cahoots. He is coming into the family business and trying to push us out, now we’re all fighting together because of him.”

“We told you this was gonna happen,” added Jenn to her dad.

Jenn and Becky reveal rift in the Potthast family

Elizabeth’s other sister Becky also joined in on the altercation between Jenn and Andrei. Becky and Andrei had their own heated confrontation a few weeks ago and things are still tense between them.

During their confessional, both Jenn and Becky agreed that there’s been a rift in the Potthast family because of Andrei.

“There’s definitely a rift in the family now,” admitted Jenn. “And unfortunately my dad is so far up his a** he cannot see it, he can’t even hear it…I just see him taking money out of my pocket and when it’s coming out of my pocket I will go in and I’m not gonna stop until I get what I want.”

As the argument intensified Chuck explained that he’s helping the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star in the same way he helped his kids, but Becky and Jenn disagreed.

Soon Andrei and Jenn were at it again and Jenn threw a piece of cake in Andrei’s face. That didn’t sit well with the Moldovan native and he kicked the sisters out of his house.

“Jenn straight away threw cake into my face and it’s disgusting move and this is the last straw,” confessed Andrei. “Jenn and Rebekah are acting like teenagers, I’m done with this s**t I don’t wanna take it anymore.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.