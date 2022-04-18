90 Day Fiance: Ariela speaks on ‘crazy’ moment Biniyam’s sister threw wine in her face

Ariela Weinberg speaks on the new season. Pic credit: TLC

Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre are the only familiar faces on the new season of 90 Day Fiance, and the couple has a dramatic storyline in store for fans.

The pair were not featured in the first episode, which aired last night. However, a trailer for the season showed a tense moment between Ariela and Biniyam’s sisters, which ended with one throwing red wine in her face.

The TLC star opened up about the “crazy” moment, which is yet to play out on the show, and explained why she kept her cool.

The new season will follow the couple as they start their new life in the U.S with their son Avi, now that Biniyam has received his K-1 visa.

Ariela speaks out after trailer shows ‘crazy’ wine-throwing scene on 90 Day Fiance

Ariela and Biniyam had a recent chat about Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, and while they haven’t made an appearance yet, people are already commenting on the shocking scene.

During their chat with Us Weekly, Ariela admitted that it was odd for her to watch it play out again after living through the dramatic wine-throwing moment.

“It was weird for me to even see it cause I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, that looks crazy, and it was crazy,” confessed Ariela.

After the scene aired in the trailer, Ariela said she got lots of comments from viewers who expressed how they would have retaliated at Biniyam’s sister. However, the TLC cast member explained why she chose to keep her composure after the incident.

Ariela Weinberg explains why she didn’t retaliate against Binyam’s sister

Ariela has some family drama with Biniyam’s sisters after one of them threw red wine in her face during an altercation.

Furthermore, she was wearing “a white dress,” and Biniyam was clad in “a brand new tailored suit” when the dramatic scene occurred.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star explained why she didn’t retaliate against Binyam’s sisters after the incident.

“Well, two things there, one is, that’s family at the end of the day, and the other thing is red wine really burns, so no one was doing anything after that,” explained Ariela.

The TLC cast member also revealed that she has been practicing her “zen,” which helped her remain calm.

“I’m like, ‘Just remember the Zen, just remember the Zen,’” said Ariela, who noted that viewers will see a new side to her this season.

“I’m trying to be a peaceful person and more calm cause we’ve seen me throughout my time on the show kind of freak out a lot,” said Ariela, who confessed to being in a “new stage” of her life right now.

