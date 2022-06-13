90 Day Fiance viewers sound off on Emily Bieberly’s behavior and enabling by her parents

90 Day Fiance viewers weighed in on Emily Bieberly and the enabling done by her parents. Pic credit: TLC

A resounding view from 90 Day Fiance viewers about Emily Bieberly has emerged on social media after the latest episode where she asked her parents to pay for her wedding.

90 Day fans have bashed 29-year-old Emily for being financially supported by her parents, being titled as wearing the pants in her house, and demonstrating a controlling personality.

These points were apparent to viewers during the scene where she asked her family for money. The internet has been on fire with opinions about Emily’s behavior and her parents’ enabling.

Many 90 Day viewers have also called out a different problematic point — Emily and her parents have been pointing the blame for the situation toward Kobe.

On Instagram, a popular 90 Day fan page reshared a clip from the latest episode where Emily asked her parents to pay for her wedding,

In the clip, Emily brought up being concerned about money to her parents as they sat on the couch, and her dad delivered a deep breath while he and Emily’s mom looked up slowly.

A comment over the video read, “It’s the hard sigh for us.”

The comments section had plenty of opinions on the scene and situation from other 90 Day Fiance viewers.

One remarked, “I felt bad for her parents up until this scene. They have a 30 year old woman with zero life skills still living with them. They’ve obviously never expected much from her and always gave her a free ride.”

Another said, “This family has not taught Emily one thing about mana gong her finances, or being independent at nearly 30 years old. NOT ONE THING!”

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers sounded off about Emily Bieberly and her parents

90 Day Fiance viewers on Twitter also launched their opinions about Emily and her parents.

One meme featured someone taking a sip of water while looking surprised with a caption that read, “Emily’s parents really think that Kobe is the problem when they raised Emily to be a lazy, disrespectful, freeloading daughter??”

Emily’s parents really think that Kobe is the problem when they raised Emily to be a lazy, disrespectful, freeloading daughter??😆😂🤣😂🤣😩💀#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/tR5AAJlr5T — Jenifer (@Jenifer72906731) June 13, 2022

Another jabbed, “Before inquiring what Kobe will do for employment once he gets his green card, Emily’s parents should be asking her why she DOES NOT HAVE A JOB ALREADY.” The clapping hand emoji was put in between the words in capitals for emphasis.

Yet another 90 Day fan’s opinion stated, “Emily’s parents have enabled her for her entire life. She’s never had to have a job or pay a bill. Why are they acting like this is all Kobe’s fault all of a sudden?”

