Major red flag moments occurred for the 90 Day Fiance couples during this week’s episode as they draw closer to the 90 day deadline to get married.

New and old concerns were raised within the relationships and outside opinions were abundant which caused several unconformable situations and conversations.

Glaring concerns showed themselves among the 90 Day Fiance couples

Jibri and David concluded their tussle over Miona while trying to record a song in the production studio. They agreed to table the disagreement and put out a song they all liked.

Miona met with Jibri’s bandmate Brandi and Miona looked at wedding dresses. She told Brandi that she expected Jibri to stick up for her more.

Jibri and David sat down to hash things out and Jibri laid out all his concerns about Miona’s priorities being mainly on herself and how hard of a time he was having with that.

Mohamed and Yve sat down the morning after Yve came home late after hanging out with her friend. Mohamed chastised her for it and said that he thought her friends were poisoning her against him.

Yve wanted Mohamed to understand that she did not have intentions to conform to his way of life and that she was surprised by how much he wanted her to change.

Mohamed reminded Yve that she saw the way he was when she visited him four times in Egypt but she said that wasn’t like real life.

Kobe and Emily went on a date horseback riding before Emily sat down solo with her parents to ask them to pay for the wedding. They agreed but voiced their concerns about how Kobe and Emily were going to become independent.

Emily’s dad David sat down with Kobe to ask what his financial and life plan was to support Emily and Koban.

He said that he wanted to work with David at his architecture company so that he could take over the company one day. David was annoyed and shocked by Kobe’s intentions and found out that Kobe had no schooling or experience to back that up.

Tensions were apparent on this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance

Shaeeda spent time cooking with Bilal’s daughter Zaynah and some of the things Shaeeda said and was pushing, like being called “Umi,” made Zaynah feel awkward and uncomfortable.

Bilal, Shaeeda, and the kids went on an outing on scooters. Bilal and Shaeeda got into an argument because Shaeeda claimed that Bilal always had to win a conversation. Bilal said he had never argued so much in his life as he had with Shaeeda.

Patrick and his brother had a conversation about Thais’ attitude and ungratefulness before Patrick and Thais went out on a date.

Patrick gave Thais gifts, one of which being an iPhone, but told her she could not use the location tracking if she wanted the phone. An upset Thais brought up Patrick’s past infidelity and they both told their different sides. However, they agreed to put the cheating in the past.

John surprised Thais and Patrick by saying he was throwing a house party. Patrick’s coworkers and a bunch of random girls came over and Patrick’s behavior actually made Thais feel better and they had a messy PDA session in front of the people at the party.

Kara and Guillermo talked about wedding plans and Kara thought Guillermo was being naive about the cost and said she just wanted a court house wedding and a bigger wedding later on.

They toured a wedding venue and found out the expensive price. That led to a conversation where Guillermo said he wanted Kara to fix some of the controlling and negative qualities he was seeing in her.

Ariela and Biniyam were not featured in this episode.

