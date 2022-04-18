90 Day Fiance fans call out new cast member Emily for being enabled by her dad

New 90 Day Fiance cast member Emily has been trolled online for being enabled by her dad. Pic credit: TLC

During the premiere episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, Emily made it clear that she received financial support from her parents. Specifically, she said she received assistance from her dad David.

Emily described that she does some nannying but that it doesn’t cover all of her and her son Koban’s bills.

29-year-old Emily met 34-year-old Cameroon native Kobe when she was teaching English in China, and they hooked up the same day they met. A few weeks later, Emily found out that she was pregnant, and Kobe proposed. After a long wait and the birth of their son Koban, Kobe’s K-1 visa was finally approved after two years.

90 Day Fiance viewers have found Emily’s enabled lifestyle problematic, and they vented about it on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance fans think that Emily is enabled by her dad

A 90 Day Fiance fans page reshared a clip from the latest episode where Emily and her family discussed Emily and Kobe’s financial situation and expectations.

In the first episode of Season 9, Emily’s dad revealed that he would provide financial support for Emily and Kobe for at least six months after Kobe arrived; Emily confirmed her father’s assertion. David’s only caveats for support were that Emily could not get pregnant again and that Kobe must prove himself once he arrived.

In the caption, they wrote, “Trainwreck alert. You are picking up the tab dad! Enablers much?!”

Other 90 Day viewers jumped into the comments to share their opinions.

One top comment referenced previous 90 Day cast members by saying, “She reminds me of Nicole with a dash of Kalani and Chuck,” and some crying emojis.

Another popular opinion read, “Oh jeez lol ‘he’s not an underwear model anymore [and] my parents help out a lot.’ Bini and Ari 2.0,” and laughter emojis.

Several 90 Day Fiance cast have not made enough money to sponsor their foreign partners

There is a very minimal income requirement to sponsor a foreign person on the K-1 visa that five cast members in 90 Day history could not meet. For example, someone wishing to bring a partner to America would have to make $21,775 a year to qualify to sponsor the visa.

With that said, 90 Day cast members David Toborowsky, Tiffany Franco, Nicole Nafziger, Kalani Faagata, and Rachel Walters had to have co-sponsors on their visas.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.