This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance put the couple’s relationships to the test in different ways. Pic credit: TLC

During this week’s episode, several different forms of conflict arose for the 90 Day Fiance couples as they tried to navigate their relationships.

Boundaries were tested, and some of the partners crossed lines which left their significant others feeling confused.

Some dramatic events happened on 90 Day Fiance this week

Jibri and Miona left for Chicago and met up with Jibri’s best friend and bandmate, David, who questioned Miona’s intentions with Jibri. Miona grew annoyed at David’s questions, and David tried to convince Jibri to go back to truck driving.

When Jibri met up at the music studio to record with his band Black Serbs, David was making digs and comments amount Miona that sent Jibri over the edge, and the two began to fight in the studio.

Kobe set out to help Emily and her mom clean up horse manure, but he felt like Emily was overly controlling of the task and was commanding him too much. He reached his breaking point and told Emily to “Shut the f**k up.”

Emily was very offended by Kobe’s remarks in front of Emily’s mom. Later on, they had a talk, and Kobe apologized for speaking to Emily that way.

Kobe reached his boiling point with Emily’s controlling tendencies. Pic credit: TLC

Shaeeda decided not to attend Juma with Bilal because she wanted time for herself, but Bilal told her that it was compulsory. Shaeeda still did not want to go, and Bilal got mad about Shaeeda’s hijab pins that she left in the couch.

Later on, Bilal grew upset that Shaeeda had gotten water around the kitchen, and when she cleaned it, she complained about Bilal’s OCD nature and king-like expectations.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Uncomfortable situations arose on 90 Day Fiance this week

Patrick and Thais went out to eat, and Thais complained about John living with them. Patrick revealed that they were moving to Dallas for his work and that he had sold his house.

When they got to the new house, which was bigger than his old house, Thais found many things to criticize about it, and it irritated Patrick.

Thais said that Patrick’s brother John was not her family. Pic credit: TLC

Mohamed and Yve went to a Muslim mosque where Yve learned how to pray. Mohamed said during his private interview that he wanted Yve to convert, but she did not feel comfortable with the religion’s restrictions.

Yve met up with her friend Tatiana for dinner and drinks, which Mohamed felt uncomfortable about. While she was at dinner, Tatiana voiced her concerns about Mohamed’s compatibility with Yve and expressed her worry that he would try to change Yve too much. Yve affirmed that she had no intention of converting to Islam.

Ari and Biniyam went to an MMA gym where Biniyam wanted to start training. It was 45 minutes away from where they lived.

Ari came inside during one of Biniyam’s sessions and became furious that Biniyam was sparring with a female, and she caused a huge scene.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.