90 Day Fiance viewers call Emily a ‘tyrant,’ don’t understand why her family listens to her

90 Day Fiance viewers have been seeing new cast member Emily Bieberly in a bad light due to her behavior on the show, and the latest episode has given them more to talk about.

The 90 Day audience saw Emily try to give Kobe commands and directions while he was shoveling manure on her family’s property. Her manner in doing so came off as overbearing to both Kobe and the people watching.

Kobe hit his boiling point and told Emily to “shut the f**k up.” Emily took great offense to Kobe’s words and delivery.

Kobe later apologized for what he said and deemed it inappropriate. Still, viewers have held on to Emily’s controlling nature due to the incident and have spoken out online.

Emily’s family has stated previously that they know she has a bossy and intense attitude, but she often wears the pants in the entire family.

90 Day Fiance viewers took aim at Emily Bieberly for being controlling

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that featured Kobe at the sink in Emily’s house, where a plaque stating the rules of the house could be seen.

The plaque depicted “Mom” as the boss of the family, but the meme’s creator gave their own opinion.

Over the image of Kobe at the sink, they remarked, “This sign should say Emily is the boss.”

In the caption, they added, “Seriously though… why does her whole family do whatever she says?!?”

Other 90 Day viewers landed in the comments of the meme post to share their opinions.

One person said, “They’re scared of her. She has borderline personality disorder.”

Another jabbed, “She is kind of a tyrant! Everyone is afraid to tell her no and she just keeps whipping that boob out and ruling her kingdom. She freaks me out.”

Pic credit: @90dayboomboom/Instagram

Emily Bieberly can still change 90 Day Fiance viewers minds’ about her

With Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance not even at the halfway point, there will be plenty more content for viewers to absorb, meaning the negative public opinion about Emily could change.

The same could be said for Bilal Hazziez, who has also been bashed by 90 Day fans for his personality and behavior.

If Emily can relinquish some of the control that viewers have a problem with and treat Kobe differently, then it may be possible for her to turn viewers’ minds around.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.